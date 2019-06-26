Governor signs alcohol-related bills into law

Gov. Roy Cooper on Wednesday, June 26, signed of pair of alcohol-related bills into law.

House Bill 389 opens the way for universities to sell beer and wine at college sporting events.

Senate Bill 11 strengthens permitting rules for selling alcohol and the ability of law enforcement to crack down on violators.

Sen. Andy Wells, R-Catawba, introduced S.B. 11, in large part because of a spate of shootings and killings outside three Catawba County bars between April 2017 and April 2018.

H.B. 389 brings N.C. public universities in line with private schools — such as Wake Forest, Elon and Duke — that are already selling alcohol at athletic games, a news release from sponsor Rep. John Bell, R-Wayne, says.