Half of N.C. voters worried about election fraud after 9th District scandal

A majority of the state’s voters view election fraud as a big problem after an investigation into alleged absentee ballot fraud in the 9th Congressional District, a new poll shows.

The poll, released by Elon University on Friday, March 1, surveyed 943 registered voters in North Carolina between Feb. 24 to Feb. 27.

A little more than 50 percent of respondents said election fraud is a major problem in North Carolina, compared to 41 percent who think it’s a minor problem. Eight percent said it wasn’t much of a problem at all. Democratic respondents were more likely than Republican respondents to say election fraud is a major problem.

Despite concerns over election fraud, 60 percent of respondents are somewhat confident future elections would be fair. About 22 percent aren’t confident at all, and 18 percent are very confident.

“Now months out from the tainted 9th District election, the North Carolina voters are broadly skeptical of elections in the state,” Jason Husser, director of the Elon Poll and associate professor of political science, said in a news release. “A majority of the electorate has clear concerns about the fairness of future elections and the extent of fraud.”

Of the respondents who said they followed the story in the news, 60 percent said Mark Harris shouldn’t run again in the new primary for the 9th Congressional District. (He announced Feb. 26 he wouldn’t run).

Surveyors used a credibility interval instead of a traditional margin of error because the poll was conducted online. The credibility interval is plus or minus 3.4 percent.