Hopefuls for open HD 21 share experience as combat veterans and educators but differ on policy

House District 21 (Portions of Sampson, Duplin, and Wayne counties.)

• Robert Freeman, Republican. Occupation: Retired veteran and school administrator. Education: Saint Leo University, bachelor’s in human resources administration. East Carolina University, master’s of school administration. Career highlights: Served 21 years in the U.S. Air Force including service in Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm, nine years as a JROTC instructor, four years as school administrator, nearly 10 years as the school liaison officer for Seymour Johnson Air Force Base.

• Raymond Smith Jr., Democrat. Education: N.C. A&T State University, bachelor’s in supply chain management. N.C. Central University, master’s of public administration. Fayetteville State University, Ph.D. candidate in education leadership. Career highlights: At-large member of the Wayne County Board of Education. U.S. Army Gulf War combat veteran, director of transportation of Wayne County Public Schools, executive director of Goldsboro-Wayne Transportation Authority, public school teacher, central office administrator.

Goldsboro Democrat Raymond Smith Jr. says employment is the major issue facing N.C. House District 21, and he will work to recruit businesses and industry while placing emphasis on protecting farmers from foreign tariffs in retaliation for U.S. tariffs on imported goods.

“There is an absolute necessity for us to be in support of our farmers,” Smith said.

Republican Robert Freeman of Goldsboro said he wants to make sure farmers are protected from frivolous lawsuits.

“We are a rural farming community. I want to go to Raleigh and make sure our farmers are treated fairly,” said Freeman, who grew up on a farm. “I want to put good legislation in place to help farmers, and not injure the farmers, and make sure we benefit the economy of North Carolina.”

The candidates are competing for the open seat created by the retirement of nine-term state Rep. Larry Bell, D-Sampson. The N.C. FreeEnterprise Foundation, which tracks state elections, lists the district as leaning Democratic.

Smith and Freeman have somewhat similar backgrounds. Both are military veterans. They have worked as educators, and in other positions in the local education system. However, their political views clash.

Voters will decide six constitutional amendment proposals on the Nov. 6 general election ballot. Freeman supports the amendment to require voters to show a photo ID. He says without identification voters are susceptible to identity theft.

“With an ID, that basically eliminates voter fraud,” Freeman said. “You won’t find hardly anyone that doesn’t have a type of ID such as a Medicaid card or bank card. They can get a state ID if they don’t have a driver’s license. It’s a point in time where IDs are critical.”

Smith said the voter ID proposal is a disguised attempt at voter suppression. He said the amendment doesn’t specify the of type of identification required from voters. Lawmakers said they would pass enabling legislation with those details if the amendment passes.

Smith is wary. He said legislators could require a birth certificate or an original Social Security card that would be a standard too high for the average person to meet.

“It disenfranchises voters who already find it difficult to vote,” Smith said. “Voter ID is a veiled attempt by Republican-led legislators already struck down by state and federal judges.”

Smith’s priorities include education, transportation, and economic development. He said school safety will be one of his priorities, and he supports using a statewide bond referendum to build new schools and increase teacher pay.

Smith is opposed to the proposed constitutional amendment to lower the cap on income tax from 10 to 7 percent because it would limit the state’s ability to grow, and reduce money available for roads and schools.

“Public safety in schools is major,” Smith said. “I was endorsed by the North Carolina Police Benevolent Association because of my background, and understanding the issues of law enforcement personnel. I will work in the best interest of the entire community, not just Democrats.”

Freeman said one of his priorities is to ensure continued investment in the development of Seymour Johnson Air Force Base and the surrounding area. Freeman’s priorities include job creation, attracting and retaining teachers, ensuring public schools are well-funded, and helping children with special needs. Freeman supports the proposed income tax cap.

“One reason why I’m Republican, I support lower taxes and trying to hold on to the money in the pocket for the expenses that families have versus paying higher taxes,” Freeman said. “I prefer that we not be taxed at a higher level.”