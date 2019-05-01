House budget lower than so-called TABOR limit but savings suffer

The House proposed budget lowers some taxes, creates others, and cuts against the grain of past Republican efforts to prioritize savings reserves as a rainy day buttress to economic downturns and natural disasters.

Lawmakers introduced House Bill 966 Monday, April 29, during an evening session. It sets General Fund spending at $24.5 billion for 2019-20, and $25.3 billion for 2020-21.

The current budget is $23.2 billion, so the 2019-20 proposal is 3.1 percent higher, but below the 3.4 percent TABOR limit based on inflation and population growth. It is lower than Gov. Roy Cooper’s $24.5 billion budget proposal for next year, and $25.2 billion the following year.

“The House budget is still a work in progress as it makes its way to floor votes later this week, and then the Senate,” said Joe Coletti, senior fellow at the John Locke Foundation who specializes in fiscal and budget policy.

“I would like to see a better balance of saving, spending, and tax reductions more in line with what the legislature managed between 2011 and 2017 when North Carolina earned its reputation as a state that could make tax reform work for everyone,” Coletti said.

The House budget shows only $23.9 billion is appropriated, leaving $606 million on the table. The following year $24.9 billion is appropriated with $419 million left.

Coletti noted $200 million for salaries had been in reserves while lawmakers figured out how to distribute the pay raises.

The five biggest areas of new spending he cited are a pay and benefit increase at $422 million, Medicaid at $118 million, summer enrollment in the UNC system at $35 million, continuation of the film and entertainment grants at $31 million, and implementation of Raise the Age legislation at $29 million.

Cooper, as is customary, didn’t respond to a request for a response from Carolina Journal, but Alexandra Sirota, director of the Budget and Tax Center at the left-leaning N.C. Justice Center, criticized the spending plan.

“Once again, House leaders have chosen to cut taxes and reduce our ability to invest in community priorities. Another tax cut for large businesses — this time the franchise tax, which is not a targeted cut for small businesses in NC — will only serve to further erode our tax base and won’t deliver a better economic growth path for our state and families,” she said in a news release.

She chided lawmakers for failing to expand Medicaid, and spend as much on education as liberals wanted, as the budget debate began in earnest.

Among highlights of the 2019-20 budget: