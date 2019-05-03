House passes budget 61-51, sends measure to Senate

After more than two hours of debate, the N.C. House Friday afternoon passed a $24.5 billion General Fund budget by a 61-51 party-line vote. House Bill 966 heads to the Senate.

Lawmakers considered 50 amendments during the two days of floor debate over the budget package. More than half of them passed. But they were either technical in nature or shifted spending from one program to another, not affecting the total amount of taxes or spending.

In a statement issued after Friday’s vote, House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, called the budget “another visionary spending plan for our state and especially our school systems.”

It’s unclear when the Senate will begin its budget discussions. If Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoes the final budget, Republicans don’t have enough support to override the veto unless they can attract some Democratic support.