Lassiter Distilling Co. starts crowd-funding campaign to produce and sell spiced rum

Lassiter Distilling Co. in Knightdale is responding to restrictive N.C. Alcoholic Beverage Commission rules by starting a crowd-funding campaign.

Lassiter wants to make and sell a spiced rum, collaborating, the distiller says, with local partners and fans to create a unique flavor profile reflecting the diversity of its customers.

“It is extremely difficult for us to be creative with making new products because we aren’t allowed to create lines that are for sale in the distillery only,” said Gentry Lassiter, CEO and distiller at Lassiter Distilling Co. “We are reliant upon our fanbase now more than ever to help us gather the resources for this collaborative project, and to create the best spiced rum available in North Carolina.”

The state ABC must approve products before allowing distillers to ship a requisite number of cases — the number is unclear — to a Raleigh warehouse. Distillers can only sell from their distilleries — five bottles per customer per year — after a product is approved and in an ABC warehouse.

The $8,000-campaign, through IndieGogo, continues through March 31.