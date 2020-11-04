N.C. House Republican majority grows, dashing Democratic hopes

North Carolina Democrats lost four seats in the state House on Election Day. Republicans will open the 2021 legislative session with a 69-51 majority.
It was an upset. Legislative redistricting, brought on by lawsuits in 2019, should’ve made it easier for Democrats to gain ground. Instead, the party lost seats during an election year where Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was expected to lead a blue sweep in the Tar Heel State.
As of 12:39 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 99% of precincts had reported votes. Nearly 5.5 million ballots had been counted. Winners are in bold type.
District 1
- Ed Goodwin, Republican (Incumbent): 54.44%
- Emily Nicholson, Democrat: 45.45%
District 2
- Larry Yarborough, Rep (I): 60.44%
- Cindy Deporter: 39.56%
District 3
- Steve Tyson, Rep: 60.81%
- Dorothea White, Dem: 39.19%
District 4
- Jimmy Dixon, Rep (I): 65.85%
- Christopher Schulte, Dem: 34.15%
District 5
- Howard Hunter III, Dem (I): 56.72%
- Donald Kirkland: 43.28%
District 6
- Bobby Hanig, Rep (I): 64.37%
- Tommy Fulcher, Dem: 35.63%
District 7
- Matthew Winslow, Dem: 58.95%
- Phil Stover, Rep: 41.05%
District 8
- Kandie Smith, Dem (I): 60.20%
- Tony Moore, Rep: 39.80%
District 9
- Perrin Jones, Rep (I): 51.10%
- Brian Farkas, Dem: 48.90%
District 10
- John Bell, Rep (I): 69.80%
- Carl Martin, Dem: 30.20%
District 11
- Allison Dahle, Dem (I): 68.52%
- Clark Pope, Rep: 25.97%
- Adrian Travers, Libertarian: 5.51%
District 12
- Chris Humphrey, Rep (I): 54.68%
- Virginia Cox-Daugherty, Dem: 45.32%
District 13
- Pat McElraft, Rep (I): 71.70%
- Buck Bayliff, Dem: 28.30%
District 14
- George Cleveland, Rep (I): 60.18%
- Marcy Wofford, Dem: 39.82%
District 15
- Phil Shepard, Rep (I): 69.68%
- Carolyn Gomaa, Dem: 30.32%
District 16
- Carson Smith Jr., Rep (I): 64.40%
- Debbi Fintak, Dem: 35.60%
District 17
- Frank Iler, Rep (I): 65.20%
- Tom Simmons, Dem: 37.50%
District 18
- Deb Butler, Dem (I): 59.75%
- Warren Kennedy, Rep: 40.25%
District 19
- Charles Miller, Rep: 58.06%
- Marcia Morgan, Dem: 41.94%
District 20
- Ted Davis Jr., Rep (I): 55.41%
- Adam Ericson, Dem: 44.59%
District 21
- Raymond Smith Jr., Dem (I): 52.93%
- Brent Heath, Rep: 47.07%
District 22
- William Brisson, Rep (I): 57.76%
- Albert Kirby Jr., Dem: 42.24%
District 23
- Shelly Willingham, Dem (I): 58.72%
- Claiborne Holtzman, Rep: 39.63%
- Abbie Lane, Green: 1.64%
District 24
- Linda Cooper-Suggs, Dem (I): 52.57%
- Mick Rankin, Rep: 47.43%
District 25
- James Gaillaird, Dem (I): 51.59%
- John Check, Rep: 44.80%
- Nicholas Taylor, Lib: 3.62%
District 26
- Donna McDowell White, Rep (I): 53.73%
- Linda Bennett, Dem: 34.72%
- Denton Lee, Independent: 11.54%
District 27
- Michael Wray, Dem (I): 66.80%
- Warren Scott Nail, Rep: 33.20%
District 28
- Larry Strickland, Rep (I): 67.79%
- Corey Stephens, Dem: 32.21
District 29
- Vernetta Alson, Dem (I): 100%
District 30
- Marcia Morey, Dem (I): 81.75%
- Gavin Bell, Lib: 14.38%
District 31
- Zack Forde-Hawkins, Dem (I): 85.62%
- Sean Haugh, Lib: 14.38%
District 32
- Terry Garrison, Dem (I): 61.16%
- David Woodson, Rep: 38.84%
District 33
- Rosa Gill, Dem (I): 70.82%
- Frann Sarpolus, Rep: 24.86%
- Sammie Brooks, Lib: 4.33%
District 34:
- Grier Martin, Dem (I): 56.60%
- Ronald Smith, Rep: 39.10%
- Mike Munger, Lib: 4.30%
District 35
- Terence Everitt, Dem (I): 56.60%
- Fred Von Canon, Rep: 45,77%
- Michael Nelson, Lib: 3.58%
District 36
- Julie von Haefen, Dem (I): 53.26%
- Kim Coley, Rep: 43.10%
- Bruce Basson, Lib: 3.65%
District 37
- Erin Pare, Rep: 50.07%
- Sydney Batch, Dem (I): 46.83%
- Liam Lever, Lib: 3.11
District 38
- Abe Jones, Dem: 77.80%
- Kenneth Bagnal, Rep: 17.67%
- Richard Haygood, Lib: 4.53%
District 39
- Darren Jackson, Dem (I): 100%
District 40
- Joe John, Dem (I): 56.52%
- Gerard Falzon, Rep: 43.48%
District 41
- Gale Adcock, Dem (I): 62.12%
- Scott Populorum, Rep: 34.82%
- Guy Meilleur, Lib: 3.06%
District 42
- Marvin Lucas Jr., Dem (I): 67.41%
- Jon Blake, Rep: 32.59%
District 43
- Diane Wheatley, Rep: 51.85%
- Kimberly Hardy, Dem: 48.15%
District 44
- Billy Richardson, Dem (I): 71.86%
- Heather Holmes, Rep: 28.14%
District 45
- John Szoka, Rep (I): 50.97%
- Frances Jackson, Dem: 49.03%
District 46
- Brenden Jones, Rep (I): 60.40%
- Tim Heath, Dem: 39.60%
District 47
- Charles Graham, Dem (I): 52.27%
- Olivia Oxendine, Rep: 47.73%
District 48
- Garland Pierce, Dem (I): 55.88%
- Johnny Boyles, Rep: 44.12%
District 49
- Cynthia Ball, Dem (I): 65.14%
- David Robertson, Rep: 30.21%
- Dee Watson, Lib: 4.66%
District 50
- Graig Meyer, Dem (I): 100%
District 51
- John Sauls, Rep (I): 57.38%
- Jason Cain, Dem: 42.62%
District 52
- Jamie Boles, Rep (I): 64.48%
- Lowell Simon, Dem: 35.52%
District 53
- Howard Penny Jr., Rep (I): 61.10%
- Sally Benson, Dem: 35.08%
- Zach Berly, Lib: 3.81%
District 54
- Robert Reives, Dem (I): 61.28%
- George Gilson Jr., Rep: 38.72%
District 55
- Mark Brody, Rep (I): 58.35%
- Gloria Overcash, Dem: 41.65%
District 56
- Verla Insko, Dem (I): 100%
District 57
- Ashton Clemmons, Dem (I): 68.38%
- Chris Meadows, Rep: 31.62%
District 58
- Amos Quick, Dem (I): 76.14%
- Clinton Honey, Rep: 23.86%
District 59
- Jon Hardister, Rep (I): 52.31%
- Nicole Quick, Dem: 47.69%
District 60
- Cecil Brockman, Dem (I): 64.07%
- Frank Ragsdale, Rep: 35.93%
District 61
- Pricey Harrison, Dem (I): 100%
District 62
- John Faircloth, Rep, (I): 57.39%
- Brandon Gray, Dem: 42.61%
District 63
- Stephen Ross, Rep (I): 49.51%
- Ricky Hurtado, Dem: 50.49%
District 64
- Dennis Riddell, Rep (I): 59.58%
- Eric Henry, Dem: 40.42%
District 65
- Jerry Carter, Rep (I): 64.81%
- Amanda Bell, Dem: 35.19%
District 66
- Scott Brewer, Dem (I): 40.07%
- Ben Moss, Rep: 59.93%
District 67
- Wayne Sasser, Rep (I): 100%
District 68
- Ericka McKnight, Dem: 36.96%
- David Willis, Rep: 63.04%
District 69
- Dean Arp, Rep (I): 65.01%
- Pam De Maria, Dem: 34.99%
District 70
- Pat Hurley, Rep (I): 75.92%
- Susan Scott, Dem: 24.08%
District 71
- Evelyn Terry, Dem (I)
District 72
- Amber Baker, Dem: 71.34%
- Dan Lawlor, Rep: 28.66%
District 73
- Lee Zachary, Rep (I): 64.59%
- William Stinson, Dem: 35.41%
District 74
- Dan Besse, Dem: 48.84%
- Jeff Zenger, Rep: 51.16%
District 75
- Donny Lambeth, Rep (I): 60.41%
- Elisabeth Motsinger, Dem: 39.59%
District 76
- Harry Warren, Rep (I): 61.17%
- Al Heggins, Dem: 38.83%
District 77
- Julia Howard, Rep (I): 74.71%
- Keith Townsend, Dem: 25.29%
District 78
- Allen McNeill, Rep (I): 100%
District 79
- Keith Kidwell, Rep (I): 63.85%
- Nick Blount, Dem: 36.15%
District 80
- Wendy Sellars, Dem: 24.52%
- Sam Watford, Rep: 75.48%
District 81
- Larry Potts, Rep (I): 73.23%
- Robert Jordan, Dem: 26.77%
District 82
- Kristin Baker, Rep (I): 53.03%
- Aimy Steele, Dem: 46.97%
District 83
- Larry Pittman, Rep (I): 51.33%
- Gail Young, Dem: 48.67%
District 84
- Jeffrey McNeely, Rep (I): 69.21%
- Gayle Harris, Dem: 30.79%
District 85
- Ted Remington, Dem: 22.56%
- Dudley Greene, Rep: 77.44%
District 86
- Hugh Blackwell, Rep (I): 69.95%
- Cecilia Surratt, Dem: 30.05%
District 87
- Destin Hall, Rep (I): 77.05%
- Corie Schreiber, Dem: 22.95%
District 88
- Mary Belk, Dem (I): 63.17%
- David Tondreau, Rep: 36.83%
District 89
- Mitchell Setzer, Rep (I): 74.42%
- Greg Cranford, Dem: 25.58%
District 90
- Sarah Stevens, Rep (I): 74.61%
- Beth Shaw, Dem: 25.39%
District 91
- Kyle Hall, Rep (I): 78.38%
- Rita Cruise, Dem: 21.62
District 92
- Terry Brown Jr., Dem: 78.38%
- Jerry Munden, Rep: 27.09%
District 93
- Ray Russell, Dem (I): 46.93%
- Ray Pickett, Rep: 53.07%
District 94
- Jeffrey Elmore, Rep (I): 100%
District 95
- Amanda Kotis, Dem: 34.22%
- Grey Mills Jr., Rep: 65.78%
District 96
- Jay Adams, Rep (I): 63.04%
- Kimberly Bost, Dem: 36.96%
District 97
- Jason Saine, Rep (I): 74.18%
- Greg McBryde, Dem: 25.82%
District 98
- Christy Clark, Dem (I): 48.34%
- John Bradford, Rep: 51.66%
District 99
- Nasif Majeed, Dem (I): 64.55%
- Russell Rowe, Rep: 35.45%
District 100
- John Autry, Dem (I): 71.94%
- Kalle Thompson, Rep: 28.06%
District 101
- Carolyn Logan, Dem (I): 73.86%
- Steve Mauney, Rep: 26.14%
District 102
- Becky Carney, Dem (I): 78.50%
- Kyle Kirby, Rep: 21.50%
District 103
- Rachel Hunt, Dem (I): 54.91%
- William Brawley, Rep: 45.09%
District 104
- Brandon Lofton, Dem (I): 53.85%
- Don Pomeroy, Rep: 46.15%
District 105
- Wesley Harris, Dem (I): 54.78%
- Amy Bynum, Rep: 45.22%
District 106
- Carla Cunningham, Dem (I): 100%
District 107
- Kelly Alexander, Dem (I): 81.33%
- Richard Rivette, Rep: 18.67%
District 108
- John Torbett, Rep (I): 63.24%
- Daniel Caudill, Dem: 36.76%
District 109
- Dana Bumgardner, Rep (I): 62.16%
- Susan Maxon, Dem: 37.84%
District 110
- Kelly Hastings, Rep (I): 100%
District 111
- Tim Moore, Rep (I): 63.54%
- Jennifer Childers, Dem: 36.46%
District 112
- David Rogers, Rep (I): 73.88%
- Ed Hallyburton, Dem: 25.92%
District 113
- Jake Johnson, Rep (I): 59.58%
- Samuel Edney, Dem: 40.42%
District 114
- Susan Fisher, Dem (I): 58.30%
- Tim Hyatt, Rep: 38.32%
- Lyndon Smith, Lib: 3.38%
District 115
- John Ager, Dem (I): 62.33%
- Mark Crawford, Rep: 37.67%
District 116
- Brian Turner, Dem (I): 61.90%
- Eric Burns, Rep: 38.10%
District 117
- Tim Moffitt, Rep (I): 60.66%
- Josh Remillard, Dem: 39.34%
District 118
- Alan Jones, Dem: 36.43%
- Mark Pless, Rep: 63.57%
District 119
- Joe Sam Queen, Dem (I): 45.90%
- Mike Clampitt, Rep: 54.10%
District 120
- Susan Landis, Dem: 25.83%
- Karl Gillespie, Rep: 74.17%