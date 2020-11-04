N.C. House Republican majority grows, dashing Democratic hopes

North Carolina Democrats lost four seats in the state House on Election Day. Republicans will open the 2021 legislative session with a 69-51 majority.

It was an upset. Legislative redistricting, brought on by lawsuits in 2019, should’ve made it easier for Democrats to gain ground. Instead, the party lost seats during an election year where Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was expected to lead a blue sweep in the Tar Heel State.

As of 12:39 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, 99% of precincts had reported votes. Nearly 5.5 million ballots had been counted. Winners are in bold type.

District 1

Ed Goodwin, Republican (Incumbent): 54.44%

Emily Nicholson, Democrat: 45.45%

District 2

Larry Yarborough, Rep (I): 60.44%

Cindy Deporter: 39.56%

District 3

Steve Tyson, Rep: 60.81%

Dorothea White, Dem: 39.19%

District 4

Jimmy Dixon, Rep (I): 65.85%

Christopher Schulte, Dem: 34.15%

District 5

Howard Hunter III, Dem (I): 56.72%

Donald Kirkland: 43.28%

District 6

Bobby Hanig, Rep (I): 64.37%

Tommy Fulcher, Dem: 35.63%

District 7

Matthew Winslow, Dem: 58.95%

Phil Stover, Rep: 41.05%

District 8

Kandie Smith, Dem (I): 60.20%

Tony Moore, Rep: 39.80%

District 9

Perrin Jones, Rep (I): 51.10%

Brian Farkas, Dem: 48.90%

District 10

John Bell, Rep (I): 69.80%

Carl Martin, Dem: 30.20%

District 11

Allison Dahle, Dem (I): 68.52%

Clark Pope, Rep: 25.97%

Adrian Travers, Libertarian: 5.51%

District 12

Chris Humphrey, Rep (I): 54.68%

Virginia Cox-Daugherty, Dem: 45.32%

District 13

Pat McElraft, Rep (I): 71.70%

Buck Bayliff, Dem: 28.30%

District 14

George Cleveland, Rep (I): 60.18%

Marcy Wofford, Dem: 39.82%

District 15

Phil Shepard, Rep (I): 69.68%

Carolyn Gomaa, Dem: 30.32%

District 16

Carson Smith Jr., Rep (I): 64.40%

Debbi Fintak, Dem: 35.60%

District 17

Frank Iler, Rep (I): 65.20%

Tom Simmons, Dem: 37.50%

District 18

Deb Butler, Dem (I): 59.75%

Warren Kennedy, Rep: 40.25%

District 19

Charles Miller, Rep: 58.06%

Marcia Morgan, Dem: 41.94%

District 20

Ted Davis Jr., Rep (I): 55.41%

Adam Ericson, Dem: 44.59%

District 21

Raymond Smith Jr., Dem (I): 52.93%

Brent Heath, Rep: 47.07%

District 22

William Brisson, Rep (I): 57.76%

Albert Kirby Jr., Dem: 42.24%

District 23

Shelly Willingham, Dem (I): 58.72%

Claiborne Holtzman, Rep: 39.63%

Abbie Lane, Green: 1.64%

District 24

Linda Cooper-Suggs, Dem (I): 52.57%

Mick Rankin, Rep: 47.43%

District 25

James Gaillaird, Dem (I): 51.59%

John Check, Rep: 44.80%

Nicholas Taylor, Lib: 3.62%

District 26

Donna McDowell White, Rep (I): 53.73%

Linda Bennett, Dem: 34.72%

Denton Lee, Independent: 11.54%

District 27

Michael Wray, Dem (I): 66.80%

Warren Scott Nail, Rep: 33.20%

District 28

Larry Strickland, Rep (I): 67.79%

Corey Stephens, Dem: 32.21

District 29

Vernetta Alson, Dem (I): 100%

District 30

Marcia Morey, Dem (I): 81.75%

Gavin Bell, Lib: 14.38%

District 31

Zack Forde-Hawkins, Dem (I): 85.62%

Sean Haugh, Lib: 14.38%

District 32

Terry Garrison, Dem (I): 61.16%

David Woodson, Rep: 38.84%

District 33

Rosa Gill, Dem (I): 70.82%

Frann Sarpolus, Rep: 24.86%

Sammie Brooks, Lib: 4.33%

District 34:

Grier Martin, Dem (I): 56.60%

Ronald Smith, Rep: 39.10%

Mike Munger, Lib: 4.30%

District 35

Terence Everitt, Dem (I): 56.60%

Fred Von Canon, Rep: 45,77%

Michael Nelson, Lib: 3.58%

District 36

Julie von Haefen, Dem (I): 53.26%

Kim Coley, Rep: 43.10%

Bruce Basson, Lib: 3.65%

District 37

Erin Pare, Rep: 50.07%

Sydney Batch, Dem (I): 46.83%

Liam Lever, Lib: 3.11

District 38

Abe Jones, Dem: 77.80%

Kenneth Bagnal, Rep: 17.67%

Richard Haygood, Lib: 4.53%

District 39

Darren Jackson, Dem (I): 100%

District 40

Joe John, Dem (I): 56.52%

Gerard Falzon, Rep: 43.48%

District 41

Gale Adcock, Dem (I): 62.12%

Scott Populorum, Rep: 34.82%

Guy Meilleur, Lib: 3.06%

District 42

Marvin Lucas Jr., Dem (I): 67.41%

Jon Blake, Rep: 32.59%

District 43

Diane Wheatley, Rep: 51.85%

Kimberly Hardy, Dem: 48.15%

District 44

Billy Richardson, Dem (I): 71.86%

Heather Holmes, Rep: 28.14%

District 45

John Szoka, Rep (I): 50.97%

Frances Jackson, Dem: 49.03%

District 46

Brenden Jones, Rep (I): 60.40%

Tim Heath, Dem: 39.60%

District 47

Charles Graham, Dem (I): 52.27%

Olivia Oxendine, Rep: 47.73%

District 48

Garland Pierce, Dem (I): 55.88%

Johnny Boyles, Rep: 44.12%

District 49

Cynthia Ball, Dem (I): 65.14%

David Robertson, Rep: 30.21%

Dee Watson, Lib: 4.66%

District 50

Graig Meyer, Dem (I): 100%

District 51

John Sauls, Rep (I): 57.38%

Jason Cain, Dem: 42.62%

District 52

Jamie Boles, Rep (I): 64.48%

Lowell Simon, Dem: 35.52%

District 53

Howard Penny Jr., Rep (I): 61.10%

Sally Benson, Dem: 35.08%

Zach Berly, Lib: 3.81%

District 54

Robert Reives, Dem (I): 61.28%

George Gilson Jr., Rep: 38.72%

District 55

Mark Brody, Rep (I): 58.35%

Gloria Overcash, Dem: 41.65%

District 56

Verla Insko, Dem (I): 100%

District 57

Ashton Clemmons, Dem (I): 68.38%

Chris Meadows, Rep: 31.62%

District 58

Amos Quick, Dem (I): 76.14%

Clinton Honey, Rep: 23.86%

District 59

Jon Hardister, Rep (I): 52.31%

Nicole Quick, Dem: 47.69%

District 60

Cecil Brockman, Dem (I): 64.07%

Frank Ragsdale, Rep: 35.93%

District 61

Pricey Harrison, Dem (I): 100%

District 62

John Faircloth, Rep, (I): 57.39%

Brandon Gray, Dem: 42.61%

District 63

Stephen Ross, Rep (I): 49.51%

Ricky Hurtado, Dem: 50.49%

District 64

Dennis Riddell, Rep (I): 59.58%

Eric Henry, Dem: 40.42%

District 65

Jerry Carter, Rep (I): 64.81%

Amanda Bell, Dem: 35.19%

District 66

Scott Brewer, Dem (I): 40.07%

Ben Moss, Rep: 59.93%

District 67

Wayne Sasser, Rep (I): 100%

District 68

Ericka McKnight, Dem: 36.96%

David Willis, Rep: 63.04%

District 69

Dean Arp, Rep (I): 65.01%

Pam De Maria, Dem: 34.99%

District 70

Pat Hurley, Rep (I): 75.92%

Susan Scott, Dem: 24.08%

District 71

Evelyn Terry, Dem (I)

District 72

Amber Baker, Dem: 71.34%

Dan Lawlor, Rep: 28.66%

District 73

Lee Zachary, Rep (I): 64.59%

William Stinson, Dem: 35.41%

District 74

Dan Besse, Dem: 48.84%

Jeff Zenger, Rep: 51.16%

District 75

Donny Lambeth, Rep (I): 60.41%

Elisabeth Motsinger, Dem: 39.59%

District 76

Harry Warren, Rep (I): 61.17%

Al Heggins, Dem: 38.83%

District 77

Julia Howard, Rep (I): 74.71%

Keith Townsend, Dem: 25.29%

District 78

Allen McNeill, Rep (I): 100%

District 79

Keith Kidwell, Rep (I): 63.85%

Nick Blount, Dem: 36.15%

District 80

Wendy Sellars, Dem: 24.52%

Sam Watford, Rep: 75.48%

District 81

Larry Potts, Rep (I): 73.23%

Robert Jordan, Dem: 26.77%

District 82

Kristin Baker, Rep (I): 53.03%

Aimy Steele, Dem: 46.97%

District 83

Larry Pittman, Rep (I): 51.33%

Gail Young, Dem: 48.67%

District 84

Jeffrey McNeely, Rep (I): 69.21%

Gayle Harris, Dem: 30.79%

District 85

Ted Remington, Dem: 22.56%

Dudley Greene, Rep: 77.44%

District 86

Hugh Blackwell, Rep (I): 69.95%

Cecilia Surratt, Dem: 30.05%

District 87

Destin Hall, Rep (I): 77.05%

Corie Schreiber, Dem: 22.95%

District 88

Mary Belk, Dem (I): 63.17%

David Tondreau, Rep: 36.83%

District 89

Mitchell Setzer, Rep (I): 74.42%

Greg Cranford, Dem: 25.58%

District 90

Sarah Stevens, Rep (I): 74.61%

Beth Shaw, Dem: 25.39%

District 91

Kyle Hall, Rep (I): 78.38%

Rita Cruise, Dem: 21.62

District 92

Terry Brown Jr., Dem: 78.38%

Jerry Munden, Rep: 27.09%

District 93

Ray Russell, Dem (I): 46.93%

Ray Pickett, Rep: 53.07%

District 94

Jeffrey Elmore, Rep (I): 100%

District 95

Amanda Kotis, Dem: 34.22%

Grey Mills Jr., Rep: 65.78%

District 96

Jay Adams, Rep (I): 63.04%

Kimberly Bost, Dem: 36.96%

District 97

Jason Saine, Rep (I): 74.18%

Greg McBryde, Dem: 25.82%

District 98

Christy Clark, Dem (I): 48.34%

John Bradford, Rep: 51.66%

District 99

Nasif Majeed, Dem (I): 64.55%

Russell Rowe, Rep: 35.45%

District 100

John Autry, Dem (I): 71.94%

Kalle Thompson, Rep: 28.06%

District 101

Carolyn Logan, Dem (I): 73.86%

Steve Mauney, Rep: 26.14%

District 102

Becky Carney, Dem (I): 78.50%

Kyle Kirby, Rep: 21.50%

District 103

Rachel Hunt, Dem (I): 54.91%

William Brawley, Rep: 45.09%

District 104

Brandon Lofton, Dem (I): 53.85%

Don Pomeroy, Rep: 46.15%

District 105

Wesley Harris, Dem (I): 54.78%

Amy Bynum, Rep: 45.22%

District 106

Carla Cunningham, Dem (I): 100%

District 107

Kelly Alexander, Dem (I): 81.33%

Richard Rivette, Rep: 18.67%

District 108

John Torbett, Rep (I): 63.24%

Daniel Caudill, Dem: 36.76%

District 109

Dana Bumgardner, Rep (I): 62.16%

Susan Maxon, Dem: 37.84%

District 110

Kelly Hastings, Rep (I): 100%

District 111

Tim Moore, Rep (I): 63.54%

Jennifer Childers, Dem: 36.46%

District 112

David Rogers, Rep (I): 73.88%

Ed Hallyburton, Dem: 25.92%

District 113

Jake Johnson, Rep (I): 59.58%

Samuel Edney, Dem: 40.42%

District 114

Susan Fisher, Dem (I): 58.30%

Tim Hyatt, Rep: 38.32%

Lyndon Smith, Lib: 3.38%

District 115

John Ager, Dem (I): 62.33%

Mark Crawford, Rep: 37.67%

District 116

Brian Turner, Dem (I): 61.90%

Eric Burns, Rep: 38.10%

District 117

Tim Moffitt, Rep (I): 60.66%

Josh Remillard, Dem: 39.34%

District 118

Alan Jones, Dem: 36.43%

Mark Pless, Rep: 63.57%

District 119

Joe Sam Queen, Dem (I): 45.90%

Mike Clampitt, Rep: 54.10%

District 120