NCGOP Chairman Robin Hayes gives up most daily party operations

Robin Hayes, chairman of the N.C. Republican Party, Wednesday relinquished most of his daily managing responsibilities to other party officers.

The party announced the move in a press release.

Hayes was indicted in March along with megadonor Greg Lindberg and three Lindberg associates in an alleged bribery scheme which was designed to get Lindberg’s businesses lenient treatment by state insurance regulators. The indictment was unsealed Tuesday as the four men made their first appearance in federal court.

State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey cooperated with federal law enforcement agents from the early phases of the investigation.

The four men pleaded not guilty and Lindberg, through his attorney, professed his innocence.

Hayes named 11th Congressional District Aubrey Woodard acting chairman of the state party.

Monday, Hayes said he would step down as party chairman after the state GOP convention, citing health concerns.