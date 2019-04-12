New High Point University Poll shows Trump, U.S. Congress in trouble with N.C. residents

A new poll from High Point University shows President Trump and the U.S. Congress under water with North Carolina voters. Gov. Roy Cooper is viewed more favorably.

The HPU Survey Research Center surveyed 841 adults, including 655 registered voters, between March 29 and April 4. Respondents answered questions either online or on the phone with a live interviewer. The credibility interval is plus or minus 4.4%.

N.C. residents gave Trump and the U.S. Congress low marks for job performance. Trump’s approval rating is at 40%, while his disapproval rating is 52%. Nearly 60% of respondents said they disapprove of the job the U.S. Congress is doing, and only 19% approve.

Cooper is the lone politician in the survey with a higher approval than disapproval rating. A little more than 40% of respondents said they approve of the job Cooper is doing as governor, and 30% disapprove.

The HPU poll also asked residents about Democratic candidates for the 2020 presidential election. When picking a candidate, 36% of respondents said choosing someone with experience and new ideas is important. Thirty percent valued new ideas and a different approach more, while 24% of respondents said having experience is more important.

Although Joe Biden has yet to formally announce a run for the presidency, the former vice president is the only candidate with higher favorability versus unfavorability among N.C. residents. Forty-five percent of respondents said they view Biden favorably; 38% said they view him unfavorably.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders is viewed favorably by 41% of respondents and unfavorably by 46%. Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts senator, is viewed favorably by 28% of respondents and unfavorably by 42%.