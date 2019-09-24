Physician Jones pegged to take open Pitt County House seat

One doctor will succeed another in the N.C. House of Representatives.

Dr. Perrin Jones, an anesthesiologist from Greenville, was picked Monday by the Pitt County Republican Party Executive Committee to fill the term of former state Rep. Dr. Greg Murphy.

Murphy, a urologist from Greenville, won election Sept. 10 to the 3rd U.S. Congressional District. The seat was left vacant when longtime U.S. Rep. Walter Jones Jr., passed away in February.

The state Senate remains short one Republican. Former Sen. Dan Bishop, R-Mecklenburg, also Sept. 10, won the open seat in the 9th U.S. Congressional District. A committee of Mecklenburg County Republicans in his Senate district will choose a successor.

Gov. Roy Cooper must appoint both selections. They’ll serve until the end of the 2019-20 term of the General Assembly and can stand for re-election if they choose.