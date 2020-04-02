Questions and answers about the April issue of Carolina Journal

• Why didn’t you publish a print edition for April?

As Amy and Rick said in our original message, the COVID-19 outbreak completely overturned the news cycle. Stories were changing within days if not hours. By the time we would have sent our materials to the printer and the Postal Service would have delivered the paper to you, much of the news we normally would have produced could have been outdated. We also distribute roughly 1,000 copies — in downtown Raleigh news boxes and other parts of the state, thanks to supporters who request a bundle or two for their civic organization or small business. With North Carolinians under a stay-at-home order, those copies probably wouldn’t be picked up. We decided to produce a PDF of the April CJ and make it available immediately, as we’ve done every month — but not print and mail it.

• Will you print and distribute a May edition of CJ?

That is our goal, but as with COVID-19, things change quickly. Should we find ourselves under more draconian shelter-in-place orders, it may serve you and our reporters better if we produce another online-only edition. During the coronavirus pandemic, it’s more important than ever to check our news stories and commentary daily at carolinajournal.com.

• How can I keep up with the latest from CJ?

More than 80% of what we produce never appears in the paper. News stories, Daily Journals, videos, cartoons, CJ Radio — they’re all on the website and never in print. Check us out several times a day. We also produce an email every weekday with our top news story, the Daily Journal, and a cartoon. And a Weekend edition with a roundup of news you may have missed and highlights from the previous week’s CJ Online. Be sure to sign up to CJ’s email list.

• How can I make sure CJ’s pro-freedom perspective remains an essential voice in North Carolina news and commentary?

Thanks for asking! We neither ask for nor do we accept government funding. All our financial support comes from individual donations, corporate contributions, and grants from other nonprofit organizations. You can help us continue our work and reach even more people by donating. Just click here for more information — and thank you again!