News: Quick Takes

Restaurants expected to reopen May 22 with strict limits on seated dining

The <a href= https://www.restaurantji.com/nc/raleigh/carolina-ale-house-/>Carolina Ale House</a> at 4512 Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh is one of hundreds of restaurants which had to halt dining service with little warning at 5 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day. (CJ photo by Don Carrington)
The Carolina Ale House at 4512 Falls of Neuse Road in Raleigh is one of hundreds of restaurants which had to halt dining service with little warning at 5 p.m. on St. Patrick's Day. (CJ photo by Don Carrington)
Rick Henderson
Rick Henderson
in Quick Takes

Gov. Roy Cooper will open Phase Two of his COVID-19 recovery plans Friday May 22, based on media reports and a document Carolina Journal obtained.

The five-page document covers mandates and suggestions for seated dining at restaurants, which Cooper banned March 17. The guidelines include:

  • Social Distancing and Minimizing Exposure
  • Cloth Face Coverings
  • Cleaning and Hygiene
  • Monitoring for Symptoms
  • Protecting Vulnerable Populations
  • Combatting Misinformation
  • Water and Ventilation Systems

Restaurants can operate serving either 50% of the patrons allowed under fire code rules or no more than 12 people per 1,000 square feet of dining space if there aren’t any fire code rules.

Tables must be six feet apart. So must diners seated at a counter.

Customers at carryout lines and cash registers must stay six feet apart, and the businesses must mark spaces on the floor setting those distances.

Recommendations urge no more than six people at a table unless they’re from the same household, no communal (family-style) seating, keeping waitstaff six feet from diners and all employees six feet apart, and having patrons who wait outside maintain the six-foot boundary.

Along with restaurants and private clubs, Phase Two covers hair and nail salons, gyms, and other recreational facilities.

CJ will update this report. Cooper is expected to announce the regulations at a 5 p.m. news briefing.

series: Coronavirus and N.C.'s response

categories: Business and Regulations, CJ Quick Take, coronavirus, Law & Regulation, North Carolina, State Government

tags: COVID-19, Gov. Roy Cooper

  • It’s a coup attempt

    Governor Cooper said on March 27th that we had to shelter in place to save lives. Now we are in phase 2 reopening. Why? Nothing has changed – no vaccine, no treatments and still one of the lowest test per population states in the country. Nothing has changed except he figured out that closing the economy impacted his tax revenues. Is Roy Cooper putting money above lives?