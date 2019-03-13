sunshine sidebars

Sidebar 1

UNC-Chapel Hill professors view public records request as a form of intimidation

At least 30 professors from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill published a letter in November 2013 condemning a public records request from the Civitas Institute, a conservative public policy organization. The letter questioned Civitas’ motives for requesting the email correspondences, phone records, and calendars of Gene Nichol, director of the UNC-CH Center on Poverty, Work, and Opportunity.

“Surveilling a professor’s communications is a really troubling approach to protecting liberty,” the letter states.

The public records request came after Nichol criticized the McCrory administration for failing to attend the funeral of civil rights leader Julius Chambers and for passing a voter ID bill. Hundreds of professors from a variety of universities argued in a December 2013 letter the timing meant the request was in retaliation for that criticism and served only as a fishing expedition.

“Such an attempt at punishing speech ill befits an organization that purports in its mission statement to advance ‘liberty’ and to ‘empower citizens to become better civic leaders,’” Nancy MacLean, a Duke University history professor, wrote in the December 2013 letter.

Brian Balfour, a Civitas representative, told WUNC the request was part of a years-long investigation into the poverty center’s possible use of taxpayer dollars for advocacy purposes. Civitas eventually got the records, but not without significant pushback from numerous professors of law, political science, journalism, and more.

Jonathan Jones, a professor at Elon University and the former director of the N.C. Open Government Coalition, said UNC-Chapel Hill has been notoriously allergic to transparency.

“Historically, UNC-Chapel Hill has been the worst offender when it comes to responding to public records requests,” Jones said. “Now things are better there over the last year or so, but UNC has really just for a very long time had an incredible struggle to be transparent.”

Sidebar 2

Gov. Roy Cooper settles lawsuit between media organizations and Pat McCrory

Gov. Roy Cooper settled in August 2017 an inherited lawsuit between the Pat McCrory administration and several media organizations, including the News & Observer, Charlotte Observer, Capitol Broadcasting Co., and advocacy groups such as N.C. Justice Center and the Southern Environmental Law Center.

The lawsuit was over a failure by the McCrory’s administration to comply with public records requests in a timely manner and for failing to disclose certain requested documents. Defendants in the lawsuit argued the administration repeatedly failed to respond to records requests, provided false or unreasonably high fees for records, and misled requesters by acknowledging the request but failing to provide the solicited information.

The lawsuits says the administration has demonstrated “patterns and practices of delay, obfuscation, non-responsiveness, foot-dragging and stonewalling” regarding public records requests over everything from travel records to emails.

The former governor attempted to claim “sovereign immunity” as a defense against the lawsuit, but the Court of Appeals rejected that argument.

The Cooper administration opted to settle instead of continuing the lawsuit. As part of the settlement, the state paid $250,000 in attorney’s fees to the coalition of media organizations and public records advocates. The Council of States approved the payment in January 2018.

Sidebar 3

Lights, camera, legislative action

The N.C. General Assembly lags behind most other states as one of six governments that doesn’t offer video of any legislative sessions or committees.

Rep. Destin Hall, R-Caldwell County, is pushing to turn cameras on in the House.

The legislature provides online audio streams of the House, Senate, major committee rooms, and press conference rooms in its complex. Members of the public can tune-in while their lawmakers debate, and vote, on issues. But a lack of visuals often makes it tough to keep up with the action.

Hall’s bill, which is still in draft form, would be a small step toward building out video coverage at the General Assembly complex. It says, “The North Carolina House of Representatives shall provide the public with access of its daily legislative sessions. The access will be provided by the installation of video equipment in the House of Representatives chamber, an on-site control center to manage all production aspects of recording, and internet broadcasting of each daily session.”

The bill also directs the Legislative Services Office to create an Information Systems Division responsible for “procuring video equipment and implementing the daily video production and broadcast of the House of Representatives’ daily sessions.”

No costs have been factored for the bill, but a price estimate is soon to follow, Hall’s office said.

Delaware, Kansas, Missouri, Vermont, and Wyoming are the only other states without any video access to legislative proceedings, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.