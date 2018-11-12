UNC System board gives raises to some chancellors but not others

The University of North Carolina’s Board of Governors awarded thousands of dollars in raises to 10 of the system’s 17 chancellors. Several who didn’t get a boost are notable.

One is UNC Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt, who took office in July 2013. Folt is eligible for her quadrennial review at the end of the year, UNC President Margaret Spellings said. The board moved that review to March, when additional compensation will be considered.

Folt’s last raise came in 2017, when she received an extra $36,362. She’s been under fire for the campus response to the destruction and removal of the Confederate monument Silent Sam.

Another is East Carolina University Chancellor Cecil Staton. He was one of the six who didn’t get raises because they’ve been in office fewer than two years, board Chairman Harry Smith said.

In fact, Staton took his seat as chancellor in July 2016, four months past the two-year mark. His salary is $450,000. Carolina Journal learned from reliable sources Nov. 5 that Staton intends to resign Jan. 1. The chancellor denied the story, but a week after CJ published the article, UNC officials — including Smith — refuse to comment.

Winston-Salem State University Chancellor Elwood Robinson is a third who didn’t get a raise, even though he’s been at the campus since 2015.

Rather than a raise, N.C. Central University Chancellor Johnson Akinleye was given a one-time bonus of $8,125. His salary is $325,000.

N.C. State University Chancellor Randy Woodson accepted a four-year extension of his five-year contract. He got $31,577, the largest increase.

The body voted 17-11 to boost pay 4.99 percent for most chancellors during a Nov. 9 meeting in Chapel Hill.

Chancellor pay increases

• Chancellor Randy Woodson, N.C. State University

Current: $632,810

Increase: $31,577

New: $664,387

• Chancellor Philip Dubois, NC Central

Current: $461,250

Increase: $23,016

New: $484,266

Chancellor Franklin Gilliam, UNC Greensboro

Current: $390,141

Increase: $19,468

New: $409,609

• Chancellor Harold Martin, North Carolina A&T University

Current: $374,535

Increase: $18,689

New: $393,224

• Chancellor Sheri Everts, Appalachian State University

Current: $357,270

Increase: $17,828

New: $375,098

• Chancellor Jose Sartarelli, UNC Wilmington

Current: $372,977

Increase: $18,612

New: $391,589

• Chancellor James Anderson, Fayetteville State University

Current: $338,122

Increase: $16,872

New: 354,994

• Chancellor Robin Cummings, UNC Pembroke

Current: $298,382

Increase: $14,889

New: $313,271

• Chancellor Lindsay Bierman, UNC School of the Arts

Current: $301,709

Increase: $15,055

New: $316,764

• Chancellor Todd J. Roberts, North Carolina School of Science and Math

Current: $239,286

Increase: $5,982

New: $245,268