UNC System board gives raises to some chancellors but not others

The University of North Carolina’s Board of Governors awarded thousands of dollars in raises to 10 of the system’s 17 chancellors. Several who didn’t get a boost are notable.
One is UNC Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt, who took office in July 2013. Folt is eligible for her quadrennial review at the end of the year, UNC President Margaret Spellings said. The board moved that review to March, when additional compensation will be considered.
Folt’s last raise came in 2017, when she received an extra $36,362. She’s been under fire for the campus response to the destruction and removal of the Confederate monument Silent Sam.
Another is East Carolina University Chancellor Cecil Staton. He was one of the six who didn’t get raises because they’ve been in office fewer than two years, board Chairman Harry Smith said.
In fact, Staton took his seat as chancellor in July 2016, four months past the two-year mark. His salary is $450,000. Carolina Journal learned from reliable sources Nov. 5 that Staton intends to resign Jan. 1. The chancellor denied the story, but a week after CJ published the article, UNC officials — including Smith — refuse to comment.
Winston-Salem State University Chancellor Elwood Robinson is a third who didn’t get a raise, even though he’s been at the campus since 2015.
Rather than a raise, N.C. Central University Chancellor Johnson Akinleye was given a one-time bonus of $8,125. His salary is $325,000.
N.C. State University Chancellor Randy Woodson accepted a four-year extension of his five-year contract. He got $31,577, the largest increase.
The body voted 17-11 to boost pay 4.99 percent for most chancellors during a Nov. 9 meeting in Chapel Hill.
Chancellor pay increases
• Chancellor Randy Woodson, N.C. State University
Current: $632,810
Increase: $31,577
New: $664,387
• Chancellor Philip Dubois, NC Central
Current: $461,250
Increase: $23,016
New: $484,266
Chancellor Franklin Gilliam, UNC Greensboro
Current: $390,141
Increase: $19,468
New: $409,609
• Chancellor Harold Martin, North Carolina A&T University
Current: $374,535
Increase: $18,689
New: $393,224
• Chancellor Sheri Everts, Appalachian State University
Current: $357,270
Increase: $17,828
New: $375,098
• Chancellor Jose Sartarelli, UNC Wilmington
Current: $372,977
Increase: $18,612
New: $391,589
• Chancellor James Anderson, Fayetteville State University
Current: $338,122
Increase: $16,872
New: 354,994
• Chancellor Robin Cummings, UNC Pembroke
Current: $298,382
Increase: $14,889
New: $313,271
• Chancellor Lindsay Bierman, UNC School of the Arts
Current: $301,709
Increase: $15,055
New: $316,764
• Chancellor Todd J. Roberts, North Carolina School of Science and Math
Current: $239,286
Increase: $5,982
New: $245,268