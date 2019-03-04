Western Governors University, USO to offer scholarships to military members

Western Governors University has partnered with the USO of North Carolina to offer eight $2,500 scholarships to members of the state’s military community.

WGU is a fast-growing online college providing degrees for nontraditional and adult students. A nonprofit with affiliates in nine states, the college accepts no state money, and offers students “all you can eat credits.”

Average tuition at WGU is $3,400 for a six-month term. A minimum of 12 credit hours is considered a full-time load. Students can take more if they want, all at no additional charge.

WGU’s Military Service Scholarship was announced Feb. 22 at an event sponsored by the Triangle Business Journal. The program is open to current members of the military, as well as to veterans and their families. Recipients can apply the money to any of the school’s 60 bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

“Continuing education is the cornerstone of one’s professional career progression — whether in the military or transitioning into the civilian workforce,” said USO President John Falkenbury. “The USO of North Carolina is proud to be part of this effort to support service members and their families. These scholarships will provide eight awardees the opportunity to further their education and transition into civilian life or a new career.”

When WGU North Carolina opened in 2017, it enrolled 1,100 students. That number has since grown to nearly 3,000.

WGU North Carolina Chancellor Catherine Truitt wants to push that number to 11,000 by October 2022.

The university is widely recognized as a top school for members of the military, and service members make up 18 percent of WGU North Carolina’s student population, a news release says.

“As a military spouse, I know firsthand the sacrifices that servicemen and women make every day,” Truitt said. “It’s our hope that the Military Service Scholarships will honor their dedication and provide a means for eight deserving North Carolinians in the military community to advance their education and achieve their professional goals.”

The program is competitive, and recipients will be selected according to their “academic record, readiness for online study, and current competency, as well as other considerations.”

The deadline for applications is May 31.

Click here to read more about WGU and nontraditional education in North Carolina.