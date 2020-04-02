Where’s my Carolina Journal?  

Dear friends and supporters,

It’s here.

Thank you for your loyal readership. The coronavirus has rocked the economy and our daily lives. With events surrounding the crisis evolving rapidly, the shelf life of our news is sometimes mere hours. As a result, we’ve put more resources toward publishing news and updates immediately online. Because of this, for the first time in 20 years, CJ readers won’t get a hard-copy edition of the newspaper in April.

We’ve done some of our most important work since the March print CJ came out, as you can see with our continual coverage of COVID-19 at https://bit.ly/2WN8MXa.

As always, you can find a digital version of every print edition on our home page. Here’s our April digital edition. Hope you enjoy it.

Besides printing a monthly newspaper, we publish breaking, in-depth news and commentary every day at CarolinaJournal.com. We send daily updates by email (sign up at https://bit.ly/2QOz8o3). We’re active on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn. We felt it was more important to get you the accurate news you need and get it quickly.

This wasn’t an easy decision. But we believe it’s the right one. We welcome your feedback. We’ve tried to answer other questions here. As always, thank you for putting Freedom First and supporting our work.