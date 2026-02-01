North Carolina begins cleanup following historic snowfall

Much of North Carolina is digging out after a major nor’easter dumped record snowfall across all 100 counties. For the second weekend in a row, the state braced for winter weather, with record-breaking totals reported in the Piedmont and Coastal Plains.

According to the National Weather Service, parts of Carteret County led the state in snowfall totals. For many communities in Eastern North Carolina, this marked the biggest snowstorm since December 1989 or March 1980.

1 Mile SE Peletier (Carteret Co.) – 19.5 in

Reelsboro (Pamlico Co.) – 19.0 in

3 Mile E Olympia (Beaufort Co.) – 19.0 in

1 Mile NW Peletier (Carteret Co.) – 18.3 in

Grantsboro (Pamlico Co.) – 18.0 in

Longwood (Brunswick Co.) – 17.7 in

4 Mile E James City (Craven Co.) – 17.5 in

1 Mile SE Minnesott Beach (Pamlico Co.) – 17.0 in

Swansboro (Onslow Co.) – 17.0 in

1 Mile SE Bath (Beaufort Co.) – 17.0 in

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol reported more than 1,112 total crashes and 1,686 calls for service since Saturday. Two fatal crashes happened in Robeson and Rutherford counties.

During a Sunday morning press conference, Governor Josh Stein urged drivers to remain off the roads as conditions remain treacherous across most of the state.

“I hope you’re warm and safe, and I hope that your kids and grandkids are outside playing. Our key message today is to stay off the roads,” said Stein. “That way you’ll allow the road crews and law enforcement to focus on their essential tasks to keep us all safe.”

The governor reported that more than 2,500 DOT crews are working around the clock on road treatment, but warned the process could take some time.

“DOT has 2,500 people out working overtime to try to clear as much snow today as they can. But our fear is that with temperatures staying below freezing today and much of tomorrow, many roads will be bad in many places across the state for days to come,” Stein said. “We have a lot of miles of road in North Carolina, so it’s going to take some time. And we’re asking for your patience as our teams work around the clock to clear the roads. In addition, black ice is going to remain a risk throughout the week because of below freezing nighttime temperatures.”

The National Weather Service reports most of the state will stay in the teens and single digits at night through Wednesday, increasing the risk of refreezing, which could turn many roadways into sheets of ice. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of the state until midday on Monday due to freezing cold temperatures and hazardous travel.

Source: National Weather Service

The risk of sketchy road conditions Monday morning has prompted most schools across the state to cancel classes and shift to remote learning, as transportation would be unsafe.

“A statewide storm like this takes an incredible amount of coordination, teamwork, and effort, especially on the heels of the one we are still recovering from last weekend,” said Secretary Daniel Johnson from the North Carolina Department of Transportation. “The good news is that this was a cold, dry snow, which makes it easier to clear than the ice we saw last weekend. The bad news is that as far as road clearing, we have record levels of snow in some areas of the state.”

North Carolina Highway 12 remains closed in the Outer Banks due to hazardous road conditions and poor visibility.