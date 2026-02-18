Many events are scheduled across North Carolina this year to mark the 250th anniversary of America’s independence.

“2026 is going to be a really exciting year as we celebrate the United States Semiquincentennial and the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence,” said Pamela Cashwell, secretary of the North Carolina Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, (NC DNCR) at the Council of State meeting held earlier this month.

She said that since 2021, over $2.1 million in grants have been awarded to local communities across North Carolina. 74 counties received grants, representing 126 different projects, including musical performances, art installations, festivals, and history projects.

“We are known as First in Freedom in this country because we were the first of the colonies to declare our independence from Britain, so that makes us really unique and a special part of this nationwide celebration,” Cashwell said, adding that 90 of the state’s 100 counties have committees organizing or planning events this year.

In addition, Raleigh-Durham International Airport has agreed to feature America 250 North Carolina promotional materials, and NC DCR is working with Charlotte Douglas International Airport to have displays there as well.

The agency’s Division of Historical Resources, Historical Publications, has published three children’s books and the agency has sponsored an America 250 NC Freedom Fellows program with teachers across the state. They have also produced in-person and online programming to assist communities with their planning of events, and its America 250th team has been attending festivals and conferences across the state to get the word out, including at the state fair in October.

Cashwell noted that people can visit america250.nc.gov for information about the more than 700 events planned throughout the year.

“We have a statewide event calendar where you can find 250th events,” she said. “Local communities are very, very engaged in this project, and that’s really exciting. You can also get information on exhibits that we have available, educational and cultural programs, park cleanups that are part of the programming for the year, reenactments, and more.”

People can also sign up for their newsletter and follow their social media accounts. Upcoming events include:

On Feb. 19, at the NC DNCR building, an American Revolution lecture featuring a renowned military historian, and reenactments.

Feb. 21-28, The First in Freedom Festival will take place in communities across southeastern North Carolina, with the Moores Creek National Battlefield serving as a central site.

Halifax Resolves Days, April 11 and 12, at the historic Halifax State Historic Site, which will include reenactments.

Starting in April, the North Carolina Symphony’s Patriotic Pops Series will be in small and large communities across the state.

On July 4 at the Capitol building in Raleigh, a family-friendly event will feature musical performances, historic interpreters, hands-on activities, exhibits, and a reading of the Declaration of Independence, as well as the annual naturalization ceremony.

The Freedom 250 “Freedom Truck” kicked off its nationwide tour in January with its first stop in North Carolina. Organizers call it the largest traveling exhibit ever focused on America’s founding, inspired by the 1976 Freedom Train. The project is part of a broader slate of patriotic initiatives tied to President Trump’s Executive Order 14189 marking the nation’s upcoming 250th anniversary.