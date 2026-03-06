Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page expanded his narrow lead over Senate President Pro Tempore Phil Berger, after election officials counted provisional ballots in the Republican primary for North Carolina Senate District 26, according to the state elections dashboard.

Of the provisional ballots approved by the county’s board of elections, 59 were cast for Page and 38 for Berger, expanding Page’s lead from two votes to 23 votes. The count is now 13,136 for Page to 13,113 for Berger.

Unofficial election night returns had Page ahead of Berger by just two votes, one of the closest legislative contests in recent state history.

Following election night, 189 provisional ballots remained to be reviewed across the two counties. Rockingham County accounted for 137 of these, while Guilford County had 52, according to the NC State Board of Elections.

County boards of elections are scheduled to certify the results during the official canvass on March 13. Before this occurs, any absentee ballots that need curing and any military and oversees ballots outstanding will also be added to the total, potentially moving the current number.

If the results stand, Page would defeat one of the most powerful figures in North Carolina politics in what would be one of the most consequential primary upsets in recent state history.

Berger, R-Rockingham, has served as Senate president pro tempore since 2011 and has been a central architect of the GOP-led legislature’s policy agenda for more than a decade. During that time, he helped lead efforts to cut income taxes, reshape state education policy, and expand the General Assembly’s influence over state government.

The race also drew statewide attention because Berger was heavily backed by national Republicans. President Donald Trump endorsed Berger in the primary, while allies of the Senate leader and outside groups spent millions of dollars supporting his campaign.

Page, who has served as Rockingham County sheriff since 1998 and previously led the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association, mounted a challenge centered on local issues and public safety.

The two Republicans have clashed in recent years, including over a failed 2023 proposal to expand casino gambling in North Carolina that would have allowed a casino in Rockingham County. Page and other local leaders opposed the plan, creating a wider public rift between the sheriff and the Senate leader.

Looking ahead, the primary winner will be strongly favored in the general election in Senate District 26, a Republican-leaning district that includes Rockingham County and part of Guilford County.

Because the margin remains well under 1% of the total vote, North Carolina law allows the trailing candidate to request a recount. Any recount request must be filed with the State Board of Elections by noon on March 17, the second business day after the canvass.

Berger has not yet announced whether he will request a recount.