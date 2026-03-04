State Rep. Rodney Pierce, D-Halifax, beats former state Rep. Michael Wray in the Democratic primary for North Carolina House District 27 overwhelmingly on Tuesday night.

Pierce won the race with over 64% of the Democratic votes in the district, according to North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE) unofficial results.

A longtime veteran of the state House, Wray is a moderate Democrat from Gaston, North Carolina, and previously served 10 terms from 2005-2024. During his time in office, he garnered both respect and criticism for his reputation of being willing to work across the aisle.

His 2024 loss can be traced to much of the backlash he faced from party leadership and several left-leaning groups after he voted with Republicans several times on major House bills and a conservative state budget. During his time in office, he was considered one of the last remaining socially conservative Democrats in the state legislature.

He lost the March 2024 primary by only 34 votes after running unopposed for much of his time in office.

After his 2024 loss, Wray filed for election protest in three counties which make up the district — Halifax, Warren, and Northampton. Each election board dismissed his protests, finding no evidence of fraud or error. Wray ultimately conceded and launched his bid for the 2026 Democratic primary in July of last year.

“Pierce won as a challenger two years ago, and this result confirms that the district has left behind Wray’s brand of moderate politics,” said Dr. Dr. Andy Jackson, director of the Civitas Center for Public Integrity at the John Locke Foundation. “The district is majority-black, which put the wind at Pierce’s back, just as it did in 2024. Pierce’s win also reinforces Gov. Josh Stein’s ability to keep legislative Democrats in check, showing that mavericks can be primaried and kept from returning to office.”

Pierce beats Wray for the second year in a row after gathering support from several prominent North Carolina Democrats. His campaign was endorsed by Democratic Gov. Josh Stein and former US Congresswoman Eva Clayton.

Pierce is an educator and historian from Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina. He is considered far more progressive than Wray and is a key player in advancing Stein’s agenda in the state.