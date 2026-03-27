Former Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper holds a commanding early lead over Republican challenger Michael Whatley in the race for North Carolina’s open United States Senate seat, according to a new poll commissioned by Healthier United, a health care advocacy group.

The survey, released on March 27, shows Cooper ahead of Whatley 50% to 32%, with Libertarian Shannon Bray drawing 4% support and 14% of voters still undecided.

That margin is considerably wider than two other recent surveys of the race. A Carolina Journal poll conducted March 22-23 put Cooper ahead 49% to 41% — an 8-point lead. A poll from Public Policy Polling, a Democratic-aligned firm, conducted March 13-14 found the race even tighter, with Cooper at 47% and Whatley at 44%, a difference within the poll’s margin of error.

The Healthier United survey was conducted March 8-9, just days after both candidates clinched their party nominations in the March 3 primary, when Whatley in particular had yet to establish his profile with general election voters.

“The bigger challenge for Michael Whatley right now is getting a level of identity established and defining that level of identity as it matters going into the Senate race,” said Paul Shumaker of Capitol Communications, one of the pollsters who conducted the survey, during a press conference.

Cooper is currently drawing 10% support from Republican voters, a share Shumaker said is unlikely to hold as the campaign matures. He noted that unaffiliated voters will ultimately be decisive.

“Neither political party has ownership of the future of North Carolina,” Shumaker said. “It’s going to be the unaffiliated and how they decide to break.”

On a generic ballot for state legislative seats, Democrats hold a double-digit edge: 49% to 38%, with 14% undecided.

Shumaker said the gap, while notable, is not without recent precedent. “This ballot number is not much more different than what we were getting in 2020 in July, at the height of the pandemic.”

The poll also showed that voter interest is running high heading into the midterm cycle.

Nearly 78% of likely voters rated their level of interest in the upcoming US Senate election an eight, nine, or 10 on a scale of one to 10. Among those rating themselves a 10, Democrats hold a clear engagement advantage: 73% of Democrats gave themselves a perfect score, compared to 59% of Republicans and 60% of unaffiliated voters.

A majority of North Carolina voters — 58% — say the country is headed in the wrong direction, with only 35% saying it is on the right track. The pessimism is even more pronounced among the most engaged: 62% of voters rating their interest a 10 said the country is on the wrong track.

President Donald Trump’s favorability in North Carolina stands at 40% favorable and 53% unfavorable — a split Shumaker said reflects the broader national mood.

“North Carolina is a state that’s a good reflection of the country as a whole,” Shumaker said. “We are truly a national melting pot. The approval ratings here for the president are very much matching up with what you’re seeing in the national surveys.”

Gov. Josh Stein draws a net positive image — 39% favorable to 25% unfavorable — though 36% of voters have either no opinion of him or have never heard of him.

The poll also found broad agreement on the state of political discourse: 86% of voters said political debate has become too divisive, 52% said they have withheld opinions for fear of upsetting a friend or family member, and 77% said party loyalty has become more important to elected officials than the issues that matter to voters.

Beyond the political findings, the survey drilled into health care costs, the central concern of the group that commissioned it. In an open-ended question, 27% of voters — the top response by a 10-point margin — said lower health care costs are what they most need to improve their health. Asked directly about their own situation, 58% said costs are too high but they pay anyway, and 17% said costs are so high they have skipped needed care. Only 23% said they are satisfied with what they pay.

“The thing that stands out the most to me is that 75% of people right now in North Carolina are extremely concerned about health care costs,” said Morgan Jackson of Nexus Strategies, the survey’s other lead pollster. “About one-in-six of those folks have opted out of the system because they can’t afford it.”

The poll surveyed 800 registered North Carolina voters and was conducted March 8-9, 2026 by Nexus Strategies and Strategic Partners Solutions. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.46 percentage points at a 95% confidence interval.