The “Make America Healthy Again” movement is relatively new phenomenon, connected with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and his presidential campaign, which ended with an alliance with President Donald Trump’s campaign. After the election, Kennedy was tapped to run the US Department of Health and Human Services and to advance some of his health priorities.

Born in the wake of COVID-19 during Kennedy’s 2024 presidential campaign, MAHA draws from the “health freedom” movement that existed decades prior to its conception.

MAHA has gathered both criticism and endorsement from across the political aisle. Now, a little over one year into his time at HHS, Kennedy has made headlines for department cuts, a massive vaccine policy shift, and department reorientation.

In January, the department updated its child immunization schedule, reducing the number of universally recommended vaccines from 17 to 11. Since the update, 15 states have sued HHS.

In 2024, the United States recommended more childhood vaccine doses than any other peer nation, and more than twice as many as some European nations, according to HHS.

“President Trump directed us to examine how other developed nations protect their children and take action if they are doing better,” Kennedy said in a CDC press release. “After an exhaustive review of the evidence, we are aligning the US with childhood vaccine schedule with international consensus while strengthening transparency and informed consent. This decision protects children, respects families, and rebuilds trust in public health.”

This month’s Carolina Journal Poll found that the majority of likely Republican primary voters in North Carolina support the Make America Healthy Again Movement (MAHA).

Of the respondents, over 81% of GOP voters indicate support for MAHA, with 62.2% of those voters saying they strongly support the movement.

Jon Sanders, director of the Center for Food, Power, and Life at the John Locke Foundation, said that the strong polls for MAHA nationally and in North Carolina come are largely a result of aggressive and hypocritical actions during COVID-era.

“The actions taken by the Cooper administration and the federal government during the public health crisis under COVID-19 were highly political and far more concerned with compliance than actual science,” Sanders said. “The state and federal government issued arbitrary and transitory health directives, changed and even removed data, and treated people with legitimate questions not as potential allies with a shared interest in people’s health, but as public enemies to be shouted down and canceled.”

A recent National Health Survey conducted in February 2026 by State Shield Action among 1,000 US likely voters found that 59.1% support MAHA.

“What this data shows is that Americans are less interested in political branding and more interested in results,” said Joe Gebbia Sr., founder and CEO of State Shield Action. “Americans want freedom, and they want to see their country strong again. President Donald J. Trump has done an incredible job protecting families and strengthening the nation’s long-term resilience.”

On Wednesday, Trump’s pick for surgeon general, Dr. Casey Means, testified before the US Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. Means is a former physician, a wellness influencer, and a longtime friend of Kennedy.

As the nation’s doctor, the surgeon general is the leader for all US public health needs. The surgeon general oversees the US Public Health Service Commission Corps and provides vision and guidance for critical public health issues.

Several senators, including committee Chairman US Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Louisiana; and Ranking Member US Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vermont; questioned Means on her past vaccination skepticism and Kennedy’s anti-vaccination stance. Much of the hearing was focused on her inactive medical license, views on vaccines, and work with chronic diseases.

“Would you encourage other mothers to have their children vaccinated against measles with the MMR vaccine,” Sen. Cassidy asked Means in the hearing.

“I’m supportive of vaccination,” Means said, “I do believe that each patient, mother or parent needs to have a conversation with their pediatrician about any medication they’re putting into their body or their children’s bodies.”

Means’ Senate confirmation would be another win for the MAHA movement. She was originally scheduled to appear on Capitol Hill in October, but the hearing was rescheduled after the she went into labor with her son.