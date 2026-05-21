North Carolina voters will decide this November whether to amend the state constitution to require limits on local property tax levy increases, after the measure cleared both chambers of the General Assembly on Wednesday.

House Bill 1089, the “Const. Amend. Property Tax Levy Limit,” passed the House 73-46 before winning final Senate approval 31-15. The House voted in favor of the amendment, with all Republicans supporting it. Unaffiliated Reps. Carla Cunningham and Nasif Majeed also voted in favor. In the Senate, all Republicans voted yes, joined by Sen. Dan Blue, D-Wake.

The amendment will appear on the November 2026 statewide ballot. The ballot question will read “Constitutional amendment requiring limits on property tax increases by local governments.”

A levy limit is not a tax cap but instead restricts how much total property tax revenue a local government can collect, often tying future increases to benchmarks such as inflation and population growth.

Sen. Tim Moffitt, R-Henderson, said the measure is aimed at bringing the same kind of spending restraint practiced at the state level to local governments.

“For years we’ve seen some municipal and county governments impose exorbitant tax rates on their residents with little to no regard for fiscal restraint,” Moffit said. “At the General Assembly, we work hard to keep our spending in check so you can keep more of your hard-earned paycheck. Your local government should do the same. These property tax measures establish some commonsense safeguards to protect the taxpayers.”

The amendment, however, only directs lawmakers to establish the limit later through general law, leaving key details for future debate if voters approve the amendment.

Joseph Harris, fiscal policy analyst for the John Locke Foundation, said those details will determine whether the amendment ultimately delivers meaningful taxpayer relief.

“A well-designed limit should account for inflation and population growth so it reflects real economic conditions, and it needs to be comprehensive — otherwise local governments will find ways around it, undermining the goal of providing relief for taxpayers,” said Harris.

Supporters argue the measure is needed after years of rising property tax collections in fast-growing counties. A John Locke Foundation study found property tax revenues in North Carolina’s 10 largest counties exceeded inflation plus population growth by more than $2.6 billion over the past decade.

Recent polling suggests public sentiment is increasingly aligned with these concerns. A March Carolina Journal poll found that 76.8% say their property taxes are a burden on their household budget, and 73.2% would support an amendment to the North Carolina Constitution that would require limits on local government property tax increases.

House Speaker Destin Hall, R-Caldwell, praised the House’s passage of HB 1089, arguing that local tax growth has become unsustainable.

“Property taxes are out of control, and some local governments are abusing their power by overtaxing and underdelivering for their constituents,” Hall said. “It’s time for real reform, and this constitutional amendment on levy limits will help stop runaway property tax hikes and protect North Carolina taxpayers.”

Critics, including some Democrats and local government advocates, have warned that a statewide levy limit could restrict counties’ and municipalities’ ability to fund schools, public safety, infrastructure, and other core services.

The measure is one of multiple tax-related constitutional amendments moving to voters this year. The House also passed Senate Bill 1080, which would lower the maximum state income tax rate allowed under the constitution to 3.5%. That measure passed the House 73-46 on Wednesday after previously clearing the Senate.