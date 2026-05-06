North Carolina lawmakers are advancing a proposal that would incentivize large electricity users to generate their own power, a change that could shift the costs of the state’s rising energy demand.

House Bill 1192, sponsored by state Reps. Mike Schietzelt, R-Wake; Ben T. Moss Jr., R-Richmond; and Erin Paré, R-Wake, aims to shift some fuel-cost risk away from ratepayers, limit how much utilities can pass through in price increases and encourage large energy users to develop their own generation.

Moss said the bill is aimed at easing pressure on households facing rising energy bills.

“Families across North Carolina are feeling the squeeze from rising energy costs,” Moss said. “I am proud to sponsor HB 1192, which sets out to bring more accountability to utility costs, strengthen our power grid, and invest in workforce housing. People are hurting, and this bill is a big step in the right direction to bring relief to North Carolina families.”

A major component of the bill would allow large electricity users, such as data centers, to generate their own power or contract for it directly through new voluntary “Bring Your Own Generation” programs. Under this model, utilities would connect customer-owned generation to the grid primarily for the customer’s use, while allowing excess capacity to support the broader system.

Unlike traditional utility-built projects, this generation would not be funded by other ratepayers. Instead, it would shift the cost of new capacity away from households and small businesses and toward the large users driving demand. The concept is often described as “build, bring, or buy.”

A recent report published by the John Locke Foundation highlights the benefits of this approach and advocates that large electricity users should have greater flexibility to secure their own power supplies outside the traditional utility model.

The report, authored by Jon Sanders, director of the Center for Food, Power and Life at the John Locke Foundation, argues that the state’s current regulatory structure can slow the development of new generation, increasing costs on consumers.

Sanders contends that allowing large users to “build, bring, or buy” their own energy could reduce strain on the grid, avoid costly utility infrastructure expansion, and shield residential customers from the costs of rapid load growth. The report also frames such reforms as a way to support economic development while maintaining reliability.

Public opinion appears to align with that approach. A March Carolina Journal poll found that nearly four-fifths of voters (78.2%) agreed that new data center facilities should be required to provide for their own energy generation, and 59.8% of voters “strongly” supported this measure. Less than 10% of voters opposed requiring data centers to provide for their own electricity.

Another major component of the bill would change how utilities recover fuel costs by requiring Duke Energy and Dominion Energy shareholders to bear part of the risk when projections are off. If utilities underestimate fuel costs and later raise rates to make up the difference, shareholders would absorb 20% of that gap rather than passing the full increase on to customers.

If utilities overestimate costs and must lower rates to refund customers, shareholders would be allowed to retain 20% of the excess. The bill would also require utilities to update fuel charges more frequently and file quarterly reports on over- or under-recovery, with adjustments if balances exceed certain thresholds.

In a statement provided to the Carolina Journal when asked about the proposal, Bill Norton, a spokesperson for Duke Energy, said, “Duke Energy is committed to its customers and communities and will continue working with policymakers and regulators to deliver reliable and increasingly clean energy while keeping rates as low as possible.”

Supporters say the changes would improve accountability and create stronger incentives for accurate forecasting. Critics warn they could encourage utilities to overestimate costs, depending on how rigorously the Utilities Commission reviews those projections.

The bill was referred to the House Committee on Rules, Calendar, and Operations on May 5, 2026.