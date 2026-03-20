On March 19, Gov. Josh Stein announced the grand opening of the new PSA Airlines headquarters at Charlotte International Airport (CLT). This follows the company’s move from Dayton, Ohio, in January, a year after the announcement.

“North Carolina is First in Flight and the future of flight,” said Stein, in a press release. “PSA Airlines’ decision to move its headquarters to Charlotte is a testament to North Carolina’s top-tier workforce and strong aviation industry. This investment will create good-paying jobs locally and keep our state connected to the world.”

PSA’s new Charlotte headquarters is anticipated to generate more than $10 million in state and local tax revenue annually, in addition to supporting more than $228 million in economic output, according to a study from NC State’s Institute for Transportation Research and Education.

“These 400 well-paying jobs can be expected to support an additional 470 jobs with employers and community businesses across the state, with 24% of these additional jobs and 11% of local government tax revenue outside of Mecklenburg County,” reads the report.

📢 @PSAAirlinesInc, which operates American Eagle, is bringing more than 400 jobs to Mecklenburg County – jobs that will support more than $228 million in economic activity in the region. The airline’s relocation of its corporate headquarters is a testament to our state’s… pic.twitter.com/Buub5CaWdz — Governor Josh Stein (@NC_Governor) March 19, 2026

“Charlotte is an aviation-rich talent market and we’re very excited to be here, as we’re already realizing the vast potential it offers,” Dion Flannery, PSA Airlines president and CEO, said in a press release. “Our headquarters here represents more than a new home — it’s a long‑term investment in our people, the community and in the economic growth we’re helping drive for North Carolina. Today’s event allows us to celebrate the people and partners who helped make this headquarters possible, and with whom we will continue to partner to generate win-win outcomes not only in the Queen City, but across the state.”

The headquarters consolidates PSA’s management, support staff, and operational teams — including its Integrated Operations Center (IOC) — into a single facility. Located near American Airlines’ hub at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, it strengthens coordination and collaboration while improving efficiency and reliability across the network.

“The Charlotte headquarters enhances how we manage the airline’s daily operation,” said Chris McCartney, chief operating officer of PSA Airlines. “Housing our IOC, crew resources, maintenance teams and dispatch leadership together under one roof has helped improve reliability and optimize our operation, which, of course, benefits our customers.”

PSA offered all Dayton-based employees the option to relocate, and 40% chose to do so; more than 35,000 applications were received for the remaining 250 openings in Charlotte.

More than 400 aerospace companies have made a home in North Carolina, including JetZero, a startup aviation company announced by Stein last year. Jet Zero plans to invest more than $4.7 billion in Greensboro to build the first commercial airplane manufacturing facility at Piedmont Triad International Airport, creating more than 14,560 jobs by 2063, according to the press release.

The Jet Zero announcement was the largest job announcement in the state’s history, and the project is being funded in part by a Job Development Investment Grant (JDIG). Additionally, GEO Aerospace recently announced it would invest $160 million across four facilities in Asheville, Durham, Wilmington, and West Jefferson, creating hundreds of new jobs across the state.