Carolina Journal Radio No. 836: Bishop’s win sets table for 9th District contest

State Sen. Dan Bishop won a crowded Republican primary in North Carolina’s special 9th Congressional District election. That victory sets up a Sept. 10 showdown with Democrat Dan McCready, who came close to winning the disputed 9th District race in 2018. Rick Henderson, Carolina Journal editor-in-chief, discusses Bishop’s win and looks ahead to the general election. The feminist movement has had an undeniable impact on the lives of women. Mona Charen, senior fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, says feminism has had a much-less-publicized effect on men. Charen explored the consequences of feminism during a recent presentation in North Carolina. Parents, teachers, and policymakers all have complained about the high volume of standardized testing in N.C. public schools. You’ll hear highlights from a bill in the General Assembly designed to address the issue. Some N.C. lawmakers want to extend public whistleblower protections to city police officers and management. A nearly unanimous state House endorsed the idea. You’ll learn why advocates say the additional protection is necessary. There’s a movement in the N.C. General Assembly to modernize state alcohol regulations. Jon Sanders, John Locke Foundation director of regulatory studies, assesses the proposals. Sanders explains why reform makes sense for consumers and the state.