Carolina Journal Radio celebrates episode No. 800

As Carolina Journal Radio marks its 800th weekly episode, we look back at some of the most interesting guests who have analyzed political, public policy, and historical developments over more than a dozen years. You’ll hear from Fred Barnes, Arthur Brooks, Charles Cooke, Steve Forbes, Robert George, Jonah Goldberg, Mary Katharine Ham, Andrew McCarthy, Deroy Murdock, Charles Murray, Peggy Noonan, Michael Novak, P.J. O’Rourke, Ramesh Ponnuru, Virginia Postrel, John Stossel, Cal Thomas, and Walter Williams. New data released from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction help tell the story of student performance in the state’s public schools. Terry Stoops, John Locke Foundation vice president for research and director of education studies, analyzes the most important information emerging from the latest DPI report. The N.C. Historical Commission recently rejected Gov. Roy Cooper’s request to move three Confederate monuments from the State Capitol grounds to a historic battlefield site in Johnston County. But commission members hold a range of views about the best way to deal with the monuments. You’ll hear highlights from two members with contrasting viewpoints. UNC-Chapel Hill has attracted national attention after protesters toppled the Silent Sam Confederate statue just as the new school year started. The university system’s Board of Governors has ordered Chapel Hill campus leaders to develop a permanent plan by Nov. 15 for dealing with Silent Sam. You’ll hear Chancellor Carol Folt’s initial reaction to that timeline, along with concerns from BOG member and former state senator Thom Goolsby. State legislators have formed a new subcommittee to look into a nearly $58 million fund set up in connection with the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Rick Henderson, Carolina Journal editor-in-chief, explains why lawmakers have questions about Gov. Roy Cooper’s role in establishing that discretionary fund.