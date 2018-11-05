Carolina Journal Radio No. 807: Voters to decide future of N.C. General Assembly

Featured Audio Your browser does not support the audio element. Download

Voters will choose all 170 members of the N.C. General Assembly Tuesday. The elections will determine whether Republicans maintain veto-proof supermajorities in both the state House and Senate. Becki Gray, John Locke Foundation senior vice president, explains how the legislative elections could affect state policy. That includes relations with Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper. Most of us believe that we possess pretty good character. A recent book, The Character Gap, suggests we’re wrong. Author Christian Miller, professor of philosophy at Wake Forest University, identifies the gap between the character we have and the character we want. Miller also explains how we can help shrink that gap. Hurricane Florence tore up hundreds of N.C. roads, causing hundreds of millions of dollars of damage. N.C. Transportation Secretary Jim Trogdon offered state lawmakers a recent status report. Trogdon explained that the state DOT hopes to make major roads more resilient in the face of future hurricanes. As the debate over global warming and climate change continues, Bill Lynch tries to separate facts from myths. Lynch, fellow at the Institute of Electrical and Electronic Engineers, explains why some popular arguments related to climate change are wrong. All 13 seats in North Carolina’s delegation to the U.S. House are up for grabs this year. Three in particular are attracting attention. In each case, Democrats could unseat Republicans and change the delegation’s current 10-3 GOP majority. Rick Henderson, Carolina Journal editor-in-chief, discusses hotly contested congressional races in the 2nd, 9th, and 13th Districts.