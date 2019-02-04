Carolina Journal Radio No. 820: Examining growth in N.C. private school choice options

Featured Audio Your browser does not support the audio element. Download

School choice takes many different forms in North Carolina. In recent years, state legislators have established Opportunity Scholarship vouchers for students from low-wealth families, a separate grant program for students with special education needs, and education savings accounts. Terry Stoops, John Locke Foundation vice president for research and director of education studies, analyzes each of these programs. Cyberspace might represent the most important battlefield in future conflicts between the United States and its adversaries. During a recent visit to North Carolina, Washington Post staff writer Shane Harris explained how President Trump has approached cyberwarfare differently from his predecessors. Harris analyzes the potential impact of the policy shift. For the first time in his nine years as leader of the N.C. Senate, Phil Berger will not have a Republican supermajority to override a governor’s veto. During the opening day of the new legislative session, Berger explained how the change could affect relations between Senate Republicans and Democrats. Speaking of vetoes, lawmakers voted to override Cooper’s veto of a bill re-establishing separate state elections and ethics oversight boards. During the vote, lawmakers debated the potential impact on investigations of alleged campaign finance violations. Buncombe County voters approved a local sales tax hike in 2011 to address repairs and renovations for their local community college. A recent scandal involving the ousted county manager revealed that the money had been used instead to balance Buncombe’s budget. Joseph Coletti, John Locke Foundation senior fellow, discusses the problem and potential solutions for Buncombe taxpayers.