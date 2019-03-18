Carolina Journal Radio No. 826: Cooper budget plan features teacher pay raise, bond, Medicaid expansion

Featured Audio Your browser does not support the audio element. Download

Gov. Roy Cooper recommends average 9 percent public school teacher pay raises and a $3.9 billion bond package in his latest budget plan. Joseph Coletti, John Locke Foundation senior fellow, analyzes Cooper’s proposals and highlights key pros and cons. George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, and Alexander Hamilton garner more attention, but James Wilson also played a significant role as an American Founder. Jim Zink, associate professor N.C. State University, has studied Wilson’s impact on the U.S. Constitution. Zink shares details of his research. State Treasurer Dale Folwell is running into opposition as he tries to change the prices the State Health Plan pays for health care services. You’ll hear debate surrounding Folwell’s presentation of his plan to a state House committee. Longtime conservative commentator and prominent Donald Trump critic William Kristol will spend the fall teaching ethics at Davidson College. During a recent speech at Davidson, Kristol highlighted some top ethical issues in today’s political landscape. Residents of North Carolina’s 3rd and 9th Congressional Districts have had no representation in Congress this year. But state officials have scheduled special elections to fill both congressional vacancies. Rick Henderson, Carolina Journal editor-in-chief, reminds us of the circumstances surrounding each election. He tells us when residents should know who will represent them on Capitol Hill.