Carolina Journal Radio No. 827: N.C. Supreme Court sees major personnel changes

With the appointments of new Chief Justice Cheri Beasley and Associate Justice Mark Davis, the N.C. Supreme Court now has six Democrats and just one Republican. Rick Henderson, Carolina Journal editor-in-chief, analyzes the political implications of changes within the state’s highest court. Henderson also looks ahead to three contested Supreme Court elections in 2020. Donald Trump has changed the face of presidential politics. He’s also had an impact on the national Republican Party. F.H. Buckley, professor at the Antonin Scalia Law School at George Mason University, assesses those changes in his recent book The Republican Workers Party. Buckley shares key themes from his research. Some state lawmakers want North Carolina to ban female genital mutilation. Their legislation responds to a recent court ruling striking down a federal law covering the same topic. Reformers are trying again this year to change the way North Carolina draws state congressional and legislative election maps. One proposal would write nonpartisan election redistricting rules into the state constitution. You’ll hear from supporters, including former UNC System President Tom Ross and conservative businessman and philanthropist Art Pope. Gov. Roy Cooper’s budget proposal features 9 percent pay raises for public school teachers over the next two years. Cooper also wants to kill off the state’s Opportunity Scholarship school voucher program. Terry Stoops, John Locke Foundation vice president for research and director of education studies, critiques Cooper’s proposals.