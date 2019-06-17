Carolina Journal Radio No. 839: Compromise opens door for more craft-beer growth

Featured Audio Your browser does not support the audio element. Download

As Gov. Roy Cooper signed into law a compromise between craft brewers and N.C. beer distributors, several other proposed alcohol reforms remain in play within the General Assembly. Rick Henderson, Carolina Journal editor-in-chief, analyzes the prospects for additional reforms during this legislative session. As Medicaid expansion continues to play a major role in this year’s legislative debates, State Auditor Beth Wood is drawing attention to disturbing findings her auditors have issued in connection with North Carolina’s existing multibillion-dollar Medicaid program. Wood explains why she is raising questions about management of existing Medicaid dollars. North Carolina’s craft brewers and the state’s beer distributors have reached a compromise to end a lawsuit involving state restrictions on brewers’ ability to expand their businesses. You’ll hear highlights from the state Senate’s debate of the measure. Advocates from across the political spectrum have endorsed the Second Chance Act. It’s a measure designed to expand opportunities for expunctions that clear crimes from a person’s criminal record. You’ll learn why the idea is winning support from both progressive and conservative groups. Supporters touted Common Core as a way to boost standards in public schools across the country. But recent research suggests Common Core has had a negative impact on student achievement. Terry Stoops, John Locke Foundation vice president for research and director of education studies, analyzes the findings. Stoops also discusses the implications for North Carolina.