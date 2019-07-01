Carolina Journal Radio No. 841: More candidates join North Carolina’s U.S. Senate race

Featured Audio Your browser does not support the audio element. Download

North Carolina’s 2020 U.S. Senate race picked up two more candidates in recent weeks. Cal Cunningham, a former state senator, dropped his campaign for lieutenant governor to make a second bid for the upper chamber on Capitol Hill. Another former state senator, Eric Mansfield, also added his name to the list of Democrats who want to challenge incumbent Republican Thom Tillis. Rick Henderson, Carolina Journal editor-in-chief, analyzes the latest developments in the high-profile race. The certificate of need represents one way government steps in to restrict health care innovation. Josh Windham, attorney at the Institute for Justice, explains why IJ is challenging North Carolina’s CON law and a similar restriction of health care freedom in South Carolina. Windham says these types of restrictions crop up in other states as well. Some N.C. lawmakers are pushing Allison’s Law. Based on the 2009 murder of Allison Holt in Forsyth County, the measure would enable new tracking of violent domestic abuse offenders. You’ll hear highlights from legislative debate of the issue. A recent report from the General Assembly’s Program Evaluation Division gave lawmakers ideas for boosting student achievement in North Carolina’s most challenging public school districts. You’ll hear report details and reaction from lawmakers on both sides of the partisan divide. Unanimous votes in both the N.C. House and Senate killed off North Carolina’s infamous Map Act. Jon Guze, John Locke Foundation director of legal studies, explains why the end of the Map Act represents a win for property rights.