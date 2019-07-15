Carolina Journal Radio No. 843: Polling data offer hints about N.C. governor’s race

Featured Audio Your browser does not support the audio element. Download

The 2020 general election is more than a year away, but there’s plenty of political activity at the state and federal level. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest appear to be headed toward a contest for the Executive Mansion. Rick Henderson, Carolina Journal editor-in-chief, analyzes recent polling data linked to the governor’s race. Education reform represents an important goal. But reformers have a mixed record of success. That’s the assessment from Robert Pondiscio, senior fellow at the Thomas B. Fordham Institute. Pondiscio explains why education reform measures often fall short of their worthwhile goals. He offers reformers ideas for improvement. State lawmakers are pursuing changes that would relax restrictions on North Carolina’s craft distilleries. Their proposals are attracting praise from Pete Barger of Southern Distilling Company. He leads a group promoting state craft distillers. One of the most controversial bills in this year’s legislative session has involved N.C. sheriffs and federal Immigrations and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. You’ll learn why some lawmakers want to compel sheriffs to comply with ICE detainers for illegal immigrants arrested for crimes. You’ll also hear critics’ objections. A chief dispute in this year’s state budget debate involves Medicaid expansion. Jordan Roberts, John Locke Foundation health care policy analyst, outlines the details of the dispute. He explains how resolution of that dispute could affect taxpayers and health care consumers.