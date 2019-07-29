Carolina Journal Radio No. 845: Disagreement over new fund in school construction debate

Featured Audio Your browser does not support the audio element. Download

One of the sticking points in this year’s state budget debate involves the State Capital and Infrastructure Fund, or SCIF. Legislators propose using SCIF instead of a statewide bond to fund school construction projects. Gov. Roy Cooper objects. Joseph Coletti, John Locke Foundation senior fellow, analyzes the SCIF. He explains how it can work better, faster, and cheaper than a bond package. Some state lawmakers want to take another look at what they call an “opportunity gap” in N.C. public schools. You’ll learn details of their proposed study and hear reaction from Terry Stoops, John Locke Foundation vice president for research and director of education studies. A bill dubbed Sam’s Law is designed to improve the prospects of students who suffer a seizure inside a public school. You’ll hear highlights from legislative debate of the measure. A measure dubbed the First Step Act would give judges more discretion in sentencing criminal defendants charged with drug trafficking offenses. Supporters say the measure makes sense for dealing with drug addicts who aren’t large-scale drug dealers. But the proposal is drawing significant opposition. You’ll hear pros and cons from opposing members of the General Assembly. Efforts to improve North Carolina’s criminal code continue in the General Assembly, Mike Schietzelt, John Locke Foundation criminal justice fellow, explains why the current code causes problems for ordinary citizens and the criminal justice system.