Carolina Journal Radio No. 850: Poll projects close N.C. presidential race again in 2020

Featured Audio Your browser does not support the audio element. Download (16.4 MB)

President Trump holds slim leads — well within the margin of error — over several major Democratic contenders for the 2020 presidential race in North Carolina. That’s according to the latest Civitas Poll. Rick Henderson, Carolina Journal editor-in-chief, analyzes those numbers and other poll highlights. As thousands of college students head back to campus, it’s a good time to remind you about a recent report questioning the politicization of education schools in North Carolina. Jay Schalin, director of policy analysis at the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal, recently compiled a report detailing the problem. Schalin shares highlights from his research and discusses possible remedies. The N.C. House recently debated a proposal to allow people to deduct gambling losses from their state income taxes. The idea’s chief proponent says the change would move North Carolina into compliance with federal tax law. Critics cited the potential negative impact on the state’s tax system, as well as concerns about treating gambling losses like business expenses. One of the key players in the recent “paper classes” scandal involving academics and athletics at UNC-Chapel Hill recently took her story to Capitol Hill. Former athletic reading tutor Mary Willingham reviewed the scandal during a forum sponsored by a congressman who’s seeking to federal laws regarding student-athletes. You’ll hear highlights from Willingham’s remarks. State law forces most N.C. public school systems to wait until late August to start their academic years. But some school systems have used loopholes to get an earlier start. Terry Stoops, John Locke Foundation vice president for research and director of education studies, discusses the ongoing debate over the limits of North Carolina’s school calendar law.