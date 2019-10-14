Carolina Journal Radio No. 856: Judge to hear challenge of N.C. certificate-of-need law

Featured Audio Your browser does not support the audio element. Download (16.4 MB)

A judge will hear arguments this month in a lawsuit challenging North Carolina’s certificate-of-need law. A Winston-Salem surgeon is challenging a provision in the CON law that blocks him from purchasing an MRI machine. Jon Guze, John Locke Foundation director of legal studies, has filed a friend-of-the-court brief supporting the surgeon’s case. Guze explains why he believes the CON law is unconstitutional. If North Carolina decides to move forward with legislation to allow dental therapy, it will be good to know how that process has played out in other states. Sal Nuzzo, vice president for policy at the James Madison Institute, has watched closely as Florida has considered dental therapy laws. He offers Tar Heel State policymakers ideas about how to proceed. State legislators debated this year a proposed change to school discipline rules. You’ll hear highlights from their discussion. A new state law will allow more small business owners to pursue health insurance options through Association Health Plans. During a recent news conference, legislators and small business advocates touted potential benefits from the plans. Protesters disrupted a recent meeting touting Gov. Roy Cooper’s energy plan. The protesters complain that the Cooper administration isn’t moving fast enough to reach environmental goals. Donald van der Vaart, John Locke Foundation senior fellow, responds to the protesters’ concerns. Van der Vaart also offers his own expert assessment of Cooper’s energy priorities.