Carolina Journal Radio No. 859: Highlighting oddities in N.C. criminal code

Assaulting a referee can carry a more serious criminal penalty than assaulting your neighbor. That’s just one of the curiosities associated with North Carolina’s criminal code. Mike Schietzelt, John Locke Foundation criminal justice fellow, discusses a process designed to identify and compile all of North Carolina’s laws. Once compiled, policymakers could decide whether it makes sense for those two different types of assault to be treated so differently. If you agree that state government should play a larger role in school construction, you likely would support an option that provides more money more quickly — and at a lower overall cost — than the standard school construction bond. State Rep. Dean Arp, R-Union, says that option exists with the State Capital and Infrastructure Fund. Arp explains how the SCIF could help North Carolina address school construction without taking on billions of dollars in new debt. The University of North Carolina System is touting its latest enrollment numbers. Interim President William Roper recently highlighted the news for the university’s Board of Governors. Roper mentioned the positive impact of two programs that help limit tuition charges for new students. The nation recently celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first moon landing. In connection with that milestone, the Center for the Study of Free Enterprise at Western Carolina University hosted a talk from the youngest man ever to walk on the moon. Charlotte native Charlie Duke shared stories from his famous space trip. He also offered students advice about following through on promising career opportunities. Government planners tend to love mass transit. Most everyone else tends to prefer driving in a car. Jon Sanders, John Locke Foundation director of regulatory studies, explains that more and more people are enjoying the freedom to drive cars. Sanders discusses the policy implications for North Carolina.