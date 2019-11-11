Carolina Journal Radio No. 860: Judges call for new congressional map, accept legislative districts

Featured Audio Your browser does not support the audio element. Download (16.4 MB)

A three-judge panel has upheld the latest version of North Carolina’s state House and Senate election maps. But the same panel has tossed the congressional election map. Now state lawmakers will need to redraw that map quickly for the state to open up candidate filing as scheduled in December. Rick Henderson, Carolina Journal editor-in-chief, discusses the latest developments in North Carolina’s redistricting dispute. State lawmakers continue to pursue a process that could lead to a complete rewrite of North Carolina’s criminal code. Rep. Dennis Riddell, R-Alamance, has played a leading role in that process. Riddell discusses the latest legislation designed to help lawmakers compile a list of all current crimes in the state. Legislators continue to debate funding issues as they haggle over a state budget impasse. One of the latest debates involves money designated for the “Raise the Age” initiative. That money will help the state legal system adjust to a shift of most 16- and 17-year-old offenders to the juvenile justice system. Former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley recently shared lessons from her foreign policy work with students at Elon University. You’ll hear highlights from Haley’s recollection of dealing with some of the world’s worst political actors. Some legal disputes involve civil action. Others involve crimes. Mike Schietzelt, John Locke Foundation criminal justice fellow, distinguishes between civil and criminal disputes. He explains why it’s important to limit the use of the criminal code to the most serious cases. Schietzelt describes North Carolina’s ongoing effort to clean up the criminal code.