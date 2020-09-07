Carolina Journal Radio No. 903: Election campaigns head into home stretch

Featured Audio Your browser does not support the audio element. Download

The 2020 election moves into its home stretch now that both major parties have held their national conventions. Rick Henderson, Carolina Journal editor-in-chief, discusses highlights from the GOP event, including the renomination of Donald Trump for a second term in the White House. Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is relying on advice from U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, known popularly as AOC, in developing policies related to energy and the environment. John Locke Foundation CEO Amy O. Cooke, “The Right AOC,” explains why the other AOC’s policy proposals would be wrong for America. U.S. Rep. Richard Hudson wants the federal government to consider more reliance on nuclear energy as it plans for a secure future energy supply. Hudson discussed his priorities while questioning Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette on Capitol Hill. N.C. policymakers continue to look at the best way to help the state’s economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus, offered his ideas during a recent online forum sponsored by the John Locke Foundation. Newton hopes North Carolina will be the first state in line as job creators and entrepreneurs choose locations for their new and expanding businesses. The Cooper administration’s decision to deny a key water permit for the Mountain View Pipeline could lead to higher electricity prices. That would mean bad news for North Carolinians continuing to struggle with the coronavirus-damaged economy. Donald van der Vaart, John Locke Foundation senior fellow, explores the impact of the Cooper administration’s decision. Van der Vaart emphasizes the importance of increasing natural gas infrastructure in the state.