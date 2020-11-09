Carolina Journal Radio No. 912: Supreme Court welcomes originalist Amy Coney Barrett

Featured Audio Your browser does not support the audio element. Download

Amy Coney Barrett has joined the U.S. Supreme Court as its 115th justice. She has said her judicial philosophy mirrors that of the late Justice Antonin Scalia, and supporters characterize her as an originalist. Jon Guze, John Locke Foundation director legal studies, analyzes Barrett’s record. He discusses the new justice’s likely impact on the nation’s highest court. Those who want to reform higher education ought to look at governing boards. That’s a key piece of advice in a recent report from the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. Report author Jay Schalin, the center’s director of policy analysis, explain how trustees and UNC System governors can play a critical role in improving colleges and universities. During the recent confirmation hearings for Justice Amy Coney Barrett, North Carolina’s junior U.S. senator secured a national spotlight. In addition to his questions for Barrett, Republican Sen. Thom Tillis shared his concerns about pressing national issues such as crime and health care. You’ll hear highlights from his remarks. The latest round of state-level COVID-19 relief featured provisions focusing on small businesses. You’ll hear part of the state Senate’s debate over the best ways to boost small businesses in the wake of the pandemic. COVID-19 has had major impacts on public school enrollment across North Carolina. Terry Stoops, John Locke Foundation vice president for research and director of education studies, discusses the enrollment numbers on local school systems’ responses to the changes.