Carolina Journal Radio No. 913: Voters add three new Republicans to Council of State

Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper will serve a second term as North Carolina state government’s chief executive officer. But voters have added three new Republicans to the group of elected executives making up the Council of State. Rick Henderson, Carolina Journal editor-in-chief, discusses Cooper’s re-election victory, the historic election of Mark Robinson as North Carolina’s first African-American lieutenant governor, and two other newcomers among the council of statewide elected officials. A legislative watchdog group believes North Carolina can help clean up government finances by giving new authority to internal auditors. You’ll learn details of the proposed reform, along with reaction from State Auditor Beth Wood. A former Wake County register of deeds who pleaded guilty to embezzling more than $900,000 from taxpayers has been fighting to keep her government retirement benefits. The N.C. Court of Appeals recently ruled against Laura Riddick in her court fight with the N.C. State Treasurer’s office. You’ll hear highlights from Appeals Court Judge John Tyson’s grilling of Riddick’s lawyer. The number of people with a basic understanding of America’s constitutional system of government is surprisingly low. A group called Constituting America aims to correct the problem. During a recent online forum for the John Locke Foundation, students associated with the group explained why they wanted to help their peers learn more about the nation’s governing document. Republicans will continue to lead both chambers of North Carolina’s General Assembly in 2021. Becki Gray, John Locke Foundation senior vice president, discusses the implications for taxes and spending, school choice, regulations, and other important public policies. She’ll also talk about the legislature’s potential areas of cooperation and competition with Gov. Roy Cooper.