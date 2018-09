Featured Audio Your browser does not support the audio element. Download (11.8 MB)

From Carolina Journal Radio Program No. 801: Critics of school voucher programs often point to history. They say vouchers arose from segregationists’ efforts to fight school integration. Phillip Magness, senior research fellow at the American Institute for Economic Research, says the actual history is much more complicated. Magness explains that the earliest supporters of school vouchers often believed they would help fight the negative impact of segregated public school systems.