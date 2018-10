Featured Audio Your browser does not support the audio element. Download

From Carolina Journal Radio Program No. 804: N.C. legislators returned to Raleigh for the first of what they expect to be multiple sessions linked to Hurricane Florence disaster relief. In addition to a $56.5 million disaster relief fund, lawmakers unanimously supported legislation targeting schools, state matches for federal disaster funding, even mosquitoes. Rick Henderson, Carolina Journal editor-in-chief, assesses lawmakers’ initial responses to the hurricane.