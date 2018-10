Featured Audio Your browser does not support the audio element. Download

From Carolina Journal Radio Program No. 804: Before he leaves office at the end of the year, Rep. Bert Jones, R-Rockingham, is trying to draw attention to the danger of Lyme disease. During a recent hearing, Jones and Lyme disease patient Nia Davenport described some of the problems associated with the tick-related illness, which few people have associated with North Carolina.