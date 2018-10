Featured Audio Your browser does not support the audio element. Download

From Carolina Journal Radio Program No. 802: As North Carolina recovers from Hurricane Florence, state government leaders are happy to have access to a $2 billion “rainy-day fund.” The Republican-led General Assembly made a concerted effort to rebuild that fund in recent years. Joseph Coletti, John Locke Foundation senior fellow, explains why. Coletti also explains how the fund could help state government move more quickly to address issues arising from Florence’s damage.