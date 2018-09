Featured Audio Your browser does not support the audio element. Download (12.1 MB)

From Carolina Journal Radio Program No. 801: The N.C. General Assembly is setting up a new committee to examine the details of a $58 million fund set up in connection with the Atlantic Coast Pipeline. Sen. Paul Newton, R-Cabarrus, explained in a recent committee meeting why lawmakers want to examine Gov. Roy Cooper’s role in establishing the fund. Kristi Jones, Cooper’s chief of staff, questioned lawmakers’ actions. You’ll hear highlights from their remarks.