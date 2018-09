Featured Audio Your browser does not support the audio element. Download (12.2 MB)

From Carolina Journal Radio Program No. 801: A national education group claims that North Carolina’s public school math scores have lagged because the state dropped its support of Common Core academic standards. Terry Stoops, John Locke Foundation vice president for research and resident scholar, says the argument is wrong. Stoops corrects the record. He explains why North Carolina’s math standards still have ties to the controversial Common Core.