A Raleigh firefighter and Marine Corps veteran was arrested Wednesday after interrupting a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing at the US Capitol to protest US military action involving Iran.

The firefighter and veteran, Brian C. McGinnis, was removed from the hearing room by Capitol Police after standing and yelling during the middle of the committee hearing. Authorities say the situation escalated when officers attempted to remove him and McGinnis resisted.

According to Capitol Police, McGinnis is facing multiple charges including assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, and unlawful demonstration inside a government building. Videos circulating on online and social media show McGinnis speaking loudly during the hearing before officers approached and began removing him. During the removal, McGinnis grabbed onto one of the doors while officers tried to pull him into the hallway.

Republican Senator from Montana, Tim Sheehy, who is a member of the Armed Services Committee and a former Navy SEAL jumped in to assist officers as they tried to remove McGinnis.

Videos of the confrontation show officers and Sheehy struggling to move McGinnis out of the room while other people shouted that his hand was caught in the doorway.

Capitol Police later said the three officers involved and McGinnis were treated for injuries. Police additionally claimed demonstrations are not allowed during congressional hearings and that the situation became physical when McGinnis resisted officers trying to escort him out.

McGinnis has claimed he is running as a Green Party candidate in North Carolina’s 2026 US Senate race. His campaign materials state that he served in the Marine Corps after high school, including time in Iraq, before beginning a career as a firefighter.

In videos posted to social media on Wednesday, a man appearing to be McGinnis stood outside the Capitol stating that he planned to confront lawmakers about the chance of the US entering a war. In the video, he said he wanted to question why American troops could be sent into another conflict.

Following the incident, supporters launched an online fundraiser to help cover legal and medical costs related to the arrest. The page states McGinnis suffered an arm injury during the confrontation.

“Capitol Police were attempting to remove an unhinged protestor from the Armed Services hearing. He was fighting back. I decided to help out and deescalate the situation,” Sen. Sheehy wrote in a post on X

“This gentleman came to the Capitol looking for a confrontation, and he got one,” stated Sheehy. “I hope he gets the help he needs without causing further violence.”

Capitol Police say the case remains under investigation.