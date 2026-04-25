Rep. Carla Cunningham, D-Mecklenburg, has switched her party affiliation from Democratic to unaffiliated, according to data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

Cunningham was first elected to the North Carolina House in 2012 and served seven straight terms before losing her Democratic primary in March 2026. She earned just 21.7% of the vote, while challenger Rodney Sadler secured 69.9%.

“I have been a Democrat all my life, but I came to realize that I want to serve the people; not a party,” said Cunningham in a statement on Friday. “Being an independent thinker does not align with party politics, and I will never compromise the needs of my constituents to satisfy a political agenda.”

This marks the second time in three years that a Democrat from Mecklenburg County has switched their party affiliation. In April of 2023, NC Rep. Tricia Cotham made a switch to the GOP, giving Republicans a veto-proof supermajority in the North Carolina House.

“As long as I have been a Democrat, the Democrats have tried to be a big tent, but where the [modern-day Democratic Party is now] has become unrecognizable to me and to so many others in this state and country,” Cotham said in 2023.

Cunningham has been at odds with Democratic officials since last year when joined the Republican majority in overriding Gov. Josh Stein’s veto of a bill requiring sheriffs to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

I’m honored to earn the endorsement of @JoshStein_. I look forward to working with him to invest in our public schools, lower costs for working families, and uphold Democratic values in the NC House. This is how we move North Carolina forward. pic.twitter.com/sVXMURQxIW — Rev. Dr. Rodney Sadler (@RevDrSadler) January 5, 2026

NC Sen. Brad Overcash, R- Gaston, in an appearance with Brett Jensen on WBT Radio, said he wasn’t surprised about the decision based on the Democratic Party’s treatment of Cunningham.

“I’m not surprised she’s gone unaffiliated, and we just so much appreciate her principal views; we’re thankful for her, and North Carolina will benefit from her decision,” said Overcash. “I thought it was disrespectful to her for the Democratic Party to go after her as hard as they did because she voted her conscience on one bill, and that was enough for them to throw her overboard for a lifetime of service.”

Rep. @CunninghamNCRep has been a steadfast fighter and strong voice for her constituents despite unthinkable outside pressures. She is a valued member of the @NCHouseGovOps and demands transparency and accountability regardless of party. #ncpol https://t.co/D6YuvIXrVt — Jake Johnson (@RepJakeJohnson) April 24, 2026

Kyle Kirby, the chairman of the Mecklenburg County Republican Party, applauded the decision and thanked Cunningham for her continued service.

“We commend Representative Cunningham for placing the people of Mecklenburg County above party labels and national political pressures,” wrote Kirby. “Her willingness to stand firm in her beliefs, even in the face of criticism from her former party, is a testament to her character and her unwavering commitment to her community.”

Cunningham will remain in her seat until the end of 2026.